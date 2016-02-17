Pope in prison
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n.3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
People wait for Pope Francis to drive pass to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Inmates look on during the visit of Pope Francis to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Pope Francis receives a cross made by an inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Pope Francis waves to the crowd while driving to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
