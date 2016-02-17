Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 17, 2016 | 4:50pm EST

Pope in prison

Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Close
1 / 14
Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n.3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n.3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n.3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Close
2 / 14
People wait for Pope Francis to drive pass to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

People wait for Pope Francis to drive pass to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
People wait for Pope Francis to drive pass to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
3 / 14
Inmates look on during the visit of Pope Francis to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Inmates look on during the visit of Pope Francis to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Inmates look on during the visit of Pope Francis to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Close
4 / 14
Pope Francis receives a cross made by an inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Pope Francis receives a cross made by an inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis receives a cross made by an inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Close
5 / 14
Pope Francis waves to the crowd while driving to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Pope Francis waves to the crowd while driving to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis waves to the crowd while driving to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
6 / 14
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Close
7 / 14
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Close
8 / 14
Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Close
9 / 14
Pope Francis visits the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Pope Francis visits the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis visits the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Close
10 / 14
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Close
11 / 14
Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Close
12 / 14
Pope Francis waves to the crowd while driving to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Pope Francis waves to the crowd while driving to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis waves to the crowd while driving to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
13 / 14
Pope Francis visits the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool

Pope Francis visits the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis visits the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Explosion in Ankara

Explosion in Ankara

Next Slideshows

Explosion in Ankara

Explosion in Ankara

A vehicle laden with explosives detonates in the Turkish capital.

Feb 17 2016
Family politics

Family politics

When support for the presidential candidates runs in the family.

Feb 17 2016
Migrants in limbo

Migrants in limbo

Migrants wait decisions on their fate at a refugee deportation registry center in Germany.

Feb 17 2016
Best of Westminster Dog Show

Best of Westminster Dog Show

A German shorthaired pointer wins "Best in Show".

Feb 17 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast