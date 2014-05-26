Pope in the Holy Land

A message written by Pope Francis is seen in the Yad Vashem guest book after he attended a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem May 26, 2014. Francis, at the request of Prime Minister Benjamin...more

A message written by Pope Francis is seen in the Yad Vashem guest book after he attended a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem May 26, 2014. Francis, at the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, visited Israel's "Memorial to the Victims of Terror", a day after praying at an Israeli security wall abhorred by Palestinians. The note reads in Spanish: "With the shame of what Mankind, created in the image and likeness of God, was capable of doing. With the shame that Mankind has become the lord of evil; with the shame that Mankind, believing himself God, has sacrificed his brothers this way. Never again!! Never again!!. Francis. 26.5.2014". REUTERS/Baz Ratner

