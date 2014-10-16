Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 16, 2014 | 5:36pm EDT

Pope in the wind

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
1 / 14
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
2 / 14
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' cap during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' cap during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' cap during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 14
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
4 / 14
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
5 / 14
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome, April 7, 2013.REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome, April 7, 2013.REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome, April 7, 2013.REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
6 / 14
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
7 / 14
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
8 / 14
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he greets the faithful at the S. Maria della Provvidenza church in Rome, during the Holy Thursday celebration, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he greets the faithful at the S. Maria della Provvidenza church in Rome, during the Holy Thursday celebration, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he greets the faithful at the S. Maria della Provvidenza church in Rome, during the Holy Thursday celebration, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
9 / 14
Pope Francis delivers a speech to Catholic faithful at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis delivers a speech to Catholic faithful at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Pope Francis delivers a speech to Catholic faithful at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
10 / 14
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle while giving mass to thousands of youths on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July, 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle while giving mass to thousands of youths on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July, 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle while giving mass to thousands of youths on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July, 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool
Close
11 / 14
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
12 / 14
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
13 / 14
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Larger than life

Larger than life

Next Slideshows

Larger than life

Larger than life

Giant sculptures that play with proportion.

Oct 16 2014
Blind job fair

Blind job fair

Visually impaired job seekers look for work in Boston.

Oct 16 2014
Spoofing the Islamic State

Spoofing the Islamic State

A new Baghdad comedy series "State of Myths" uses humor and puns to fight ISIS.

Oct 14 2014
Frieze Art Fair

Frieze Art Fair

On display at the Frieze Art Fair in London.

Oct 14 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast