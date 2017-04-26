Pope in the wind
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis delivers a speech to Catholic faithful at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle while giving mass to thousands of youths on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows the mantle of Pope Francis as he stands next to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Mithripala Sirisena at the Colombo airport. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he greets the faithful at the S. Maria della Provvidenza church in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off as a priest tries to grab it during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' cap during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Next Slideshows
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern...
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.