Pope in the wind

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off as a priest tries to grab it during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Pope Benedict XVI's cape is blown by a gust of wind during Angelus prayer after a holy mass in St. Stephens Cathedral in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2007
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope John Paul II's cape over his head as a woman hands him flowers at an arrival ceremony in Ivory Coast in 1990. REUTERS/ Luciano Mellace

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2013
A gust of wind blows Pope John Paul II's cassock as he rests his head in his hands during the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square September 25, 2002. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Pope Benedict XVI reacts to a gush of wind upon arriving at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, April 15, 2008
The cap of Pope John Paul II is blown away by the wind during a holy mass in Maribor September 19. REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope John Paul II's mantle as an aide comes to the rescue during his weekly audience at his summer retreat in Castelgandolfo, Italy July 23, 2003. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
Pope Benedict XVI walks beside German President Horst Koehler as heavy wind blows his cape into his face after his arrival at Cologne's airport, August 18, 2005. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A gust of wind blows the mantle of Pope Francis as he stands next to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Mithripala Sirisena at the Colombo airport January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A gust of wind carries away the cap of Pope Benedict XVI during his general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2008
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2013
