Pope in the wind
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off as a priest tries to grab it during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI's cape is blown by a gust of wind during Angelus prayer after a holy mass in St. Stephens Cathedral in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A gust of wind blows Pope John Paul II's cape over his head as a woman hands him flowers at an arrival ceremony in Ivory Coast in 1990. REUTERS/ Luciano Mellace
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope John Paul II's cassock as he rests his head in his hands during the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square September 25, 2002. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pope Benedict XVI reacts to a gush of wind upon arriving at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The cap of Pope John Paul II is blown away by the wind during a holy mass in Maribor September 19. REUTERS
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope John Paul II's mantle as an aide comes to the rescue during his weekly audience at his summer retreat in Castelgandolfo, Italy July 23, 2003. REUTERS
Pope Benedict XVI walks beside German President Horst Koehler as heavy wind blows his cape into his face after his arrival at Cologne's airport, August 18, 2005. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A gust of wind blows the mantle of Pope Francis as he stands next to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Mithripala Sirisena at the Colombo airport January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A gust of wind carries away the cap of Pope Benedict XVI during his general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Next Slideshows
Among alpacas
A British woman follows her dreams of breeding alpacas to Portugal.
Blind track meet
Over 80 students from five different schools for the blind participated in the event.
A Euromaidan wedding
A couple who met while protesting in Ukraine marry in a Canadian park, inviting the general public to celebrate with them.
Cities in the clouds
Cities enveloped in fog and clouds.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.