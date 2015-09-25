Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 25, 2015 | 12:21pm EDT

Pope speaks at United Nations

Pope Francis arrives for a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pope Francis arrives for a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis arrives for a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 21
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 21
U.N. personnel take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERSAP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool

U.N. personnel take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERSAP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
U.N. personnel take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERSAP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool
Close
3 / 21
Pope Francisgreets a child at the U.N. headquarters. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Pope Francisgreets a child at the U.N. headquarters. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francisgreets a child at the U.N. headquarters. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
4 / 21
Pope Francis waits to address a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pope Francis waits to address a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis waits to address a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 21
Members of the media are seen covering Pope Francis as he addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Members of the media are seen covering Pope Francis as he addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Members of the media are seen covering Pope Francis as he addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 21
Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 21
German Chancellor Angela Merkel applauds as Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

German Chancellor Angela Merkel applauds as Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel applauds as Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 21
The pectoral cross worn by Pope Francis can be seen as he arrives at the U.N. headquarters. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

The pectoral cross worn by Pope Francis can be seen as he arrives at the U.N. headquarters. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
The pectoral cross worn by Pope Francis can be seen as he arrives at the U.N. headquarters. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
9 / 21
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 21
Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/AP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool

Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/AP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/AP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool
Close
11 / 21
Colombian singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Shakira performs during the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Colombian singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Shakira performs during the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Colombian singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Shakira performs during the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 21
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 21
Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks to a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks to a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks to a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 21
Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 21
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff listens as Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff listens as Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff listens as Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 21
U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Angelique Kidjo sings at a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Angelique Kidjo sings at a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Angelique Kidjo sings at a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 21
Pope Francis signs a guest book as he meets with United Nations Secretary Ban Ki-moon at the United Nations . REUTERS/AFP PHOTO/Joshua Lott/POOL

Pope Francis signs a guest book as he meets with United Nations Secretary Ban Ki-moon at the United Nations . REUTERS/AFP PHOTO/Joshua Lott/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis signs a guest book as he meets with United Nations Secretary Ban Ki-moon at the United Nations . REUTERS/AFP PHOTO/Joshua Lott/POOL
Close
18 / 21
Pope Francis greets attendees as he enters the General Assembly Hall before delivering the opening remarks in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pope Francis greets attendees as he enters the General Assembly Hall before delivering the opening remarks in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations...more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis greets attendees as he enters the General Assembly Hall before delivering the opening remarks in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 21
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 21
Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
John Boehner quits Congress

John Boehner quits Congress

Next Slideshows

John Boehner quits Congress

John Boehner quits Congress

House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner plans to resign from the House at the end of October.

Sep 25 2015
Pope Francis in NYC

Pope Francis in NYC

Pope Francis begins his visit to New York City.

Sep 25 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 24 2015
Crowds for Francis

Crowds for Francis

Thousands wait to catch a glimpse of the Pope.

Sep 24 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast