Pope speaks at United Nations
Pope Francis arrives for a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.N. personnel take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERSAP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool
Pope Francisgreets a child at the U.N. headquarters. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Pope Francis waits to address a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the media are seen covering Pope Francis as he addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
German Chancellor Angela Merkel applauds as Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The pectoral cross worn by Pope Francis can be seen as he arrives at the U.N. headquarters. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/AP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool
Colombian singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Shakira performs during the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks to a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff listens as Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Angelique Kidjo sings at a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis signs a guest book as he meets with United Nations Secretary Ban Ki-moon at the United Nations . REUTERS/AFP PHOTO/Joshua Lott/POOL
Pope Francis greets attendees as he enters the General Assembly Hall before delivering the opening remarks in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations...more
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
John Boehner quits Congress
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner plans to resign from the House at the end of October.
Pope Francis in NYC
Pope Francis begins his visit to New York City.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Crowds for Francis
Thousands wait to catch a glimpse of the Pope.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.