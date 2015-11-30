Pope visits Africa
Pope Francis kisses a child as he visits the refugee camp of Saint Sauveur in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man hands out flags showing a picture of Pope Francis and the country's transitional president, Catherine Samba Panza, to children ahead of the Pope's visit near the central mosque in the mostly Muslim PK5 neighbourhood of the capital Bangui,...more
Pope Francis interacts with patients as he visits a Paediatric Hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
A crowd greets Pope Francis after he arrived at the Notre Dame Immaculate Conception Cathedral in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pope Francis interacts with a patient as he visits a Paediatric Hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis prays at the Anglican martyrs' shrine in Namugongo near the Ugandan capital of Kampala November 28, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Kangemi slums on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men wait for Pope Francis to arrive at the Kangemi slum on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Faithful stand as Pope Francis arrives at the Kangemi slum on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A nun passes by a group of soldiers before Pope Francis' arrival at the Kangemi slum on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Ugandans wait along the road as for the arrival of Pope Francis along the streets of the capital Kampala, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
A child holds rosary beads before Pope Francis' arrival at the Kangemi slums on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Kangemi slums on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Faithful sing religious songs after Pope Francis arrive at the Kangemi slum in the outskirt of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pope Francis waves to faithful as he arrives in the church at the Kangemi slums on the outskirt of Kenya's capital Nairobi. November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis waves to the faithful as he arrives for a Papal mass in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kenyan army soldiers check nuns as they arrive to attend a meeting with Pope Francis in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nuns sit as they wait for a meeting with Pope Francis at St Mary's School in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Faithful stand in the mud as they attend a mass by Pope Francis in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man sells pictures of Pope Francis during a mass led by Pope Francis, as rain falls in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Catholic priests attend the mass by Pope Francis, as rain falls in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan army officers attend as Pope Francis leads a mass in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Catholic priests attend the mass by Pope Francis, as rain falls in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan youth chant slogans in celebration before the arrival of Pope Francis for a meeting with the Kenyan youth at the Kasarani stadium in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A street vendor sells souvenirs before a mass by Pope Francis in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the clergy arrive for a mass by Pope Francis in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Pope Francis (R) waters a plant next to Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta during a ceremony at the State House in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/
Pope Francis (L) talks with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) during a meeting at the State House in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
