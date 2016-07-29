Edition:
Pope visits Auschwitz

Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis meets concentration camp survivors in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis visits former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis arrives during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis visits to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis pays respect in front of graves after he lays a candle during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis pays respect in front of graves during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis walks to the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis meets concentration camp survivors in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, July 29, 2016. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
A sign reading " Halt, Stop" is seen at the Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, during a visit of Pope Francis, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
