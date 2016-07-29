Pope visits Auschwitz
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis meets concentration camp survivors in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis visits former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Pope Francis arrives during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis visits to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Pope Francis pays respect in front of graves after he lays a candle during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis pays respect in front of graves during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Pope Francis walks to the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Pope Francis meets concentration camp survivors in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, July 29, 2016. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool
A sign reading " Halt, Stop" is seen at the Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, during a visit of Pope Francis, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
Final night at DNC
Highlights from the closing night of the Democratic National Convention.
Growing up Chelsea
Chelsea Clinton from her time in the White House to supporting her mother`s presidential bid.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
World Youth Day
Pilgrims descend on Krakow, Poland to see Pope Francis at the World Youth Day gathering.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.