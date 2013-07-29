Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 29, 2013 | 10:16am EDT

Pope visits Brazil

<p>Pilgrims watch Pope Francis on a video screen as he celebrates mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maria Luiz Mesquita-O Dia</p>

Pilgrims watch Pope Francis on a video screen as he celebrates mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maria Luiz Mesquita-O Dia

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pilgrims watch Pope Francis on a video screen as he celebrates mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maria Luiz Mesquita-O Dia

Close
1 / 54
<p>Choir members sing as Pope Francis (top row, L) attends a mass at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Choir members sing as Pope Francis (top row, L) attends a mass at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, July 29, 2013

Choir members sing as Pope Francis (top row, L) attends a mass at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
2 / 54
<p>Hundreds of thousands leave Copacabana after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Hundreds of thousands leave Copacabana after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, July 29, 2013

Hundreds of thousands leave Copacabana after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
3 / 54
<p>Nuns walk past an overflowing garbage bin, after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Nuns walk past an overflowing garbage bin, after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, July 29, 2013

Nuns walk past an overflowing garbage bin, after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
4 / 54
<p>A Catholic faithful shades himself from the sun after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Catholic faithful shades himself from the sun after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, July 29, 2013

A Catholic faithful shades himself from the sun after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
5 / 54
<p>People enjoy the beach after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

People enjoy the beach after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, July 29, 2013

People enjoy the beach after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
6 / 54
<p>Pope Francis meets with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L), Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez of Argentina (R), President Evo Morales of Bolivia (2nd R) and Uruguay's Vice-President Daniel Astori, after the mass for World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Roberto Stuckert Filho-Brazilian Presidency/Handout</p>

Pope Francis meets with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L), Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez of Argentina (R), President Evo Morales of Bolivia (2nd R) and Uruguay's Vice-President Daniel Astori, after the mass for World Youth Day in Rio...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis meets with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L), Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez of Argentina (R), President Evo Morales of Bolivia (2nd R) and Uruguay's Vice-President Daniel Astori, after the mass for World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Roberto Stuckert Filho-Brazilian Presidency/Handout

Close
7 / 54
<p>Pope Francis (R) embraces Brazilian Archbishop Orani Tempesta of Rio de Janeiro before celebrating his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis (R) embraces Brazilian Archbishop Orani Tempesta of Rio de Janeiro before celebrating his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis (R) embraces Brazilian Archbishop Orani Tempesta of Rio de Janeiro before celebrating his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
8 / 54
<p>Polish pilgrims celebrate after Krakow was announced as the host of the next World Youth Day while carrying a Polish flag with a photograph of the late Pope John Paul II as Pope Francis celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Polish pilgrims celebrate after Krakow was announced as the host of the next World Youth Day while carrying a Polish flag with a photograph of the late Pope John Paul II as Pope Francis celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro,...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Polish pilgrims celebrate after Krakow was announced as the host of the next World Youth Day while carrying a Polish flag with a photograph of the late Pope John Paul II as Pope Francis celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
9 / 54
<p>Pope Francis waves goodbye after celebrating his final mass on World Youth Day on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Pope Francis waves goodbye after celebrating his final mass on World Youth Day on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis waves goodbye after celebrating his final mass on World Youth Day on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
10 / 54
<p>Catholic faithful crowd the beach while Pope Francis celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Catholic faithful crowd the beach while Pope Francis celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, July 29, 2013

Catholic faithful crowd the beach while Pope Francis celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
11 / 54
<p>Pope Francis blesses a family of four as he celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Pope Francis blesses a family of four as he celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis blesses a family of four as he celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
12 / 54
<p>Security guards run to keep up with Pope Francis as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Security guards run to keep up with Pope Francis as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, July 29, 2013

Security guards run to keep up with Pope Francis as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
13 / 54
<p>Pope Francis greets Catholic faithful as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Pope Francis greets Catholic faithful as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis greets Catholic faithful as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
14 / 54
<p>Pilgrims enjoy sunrise on Copacabana Beach ahead of Pope Francis' Sunday mass in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pilgrims enjoy sunrise on Copacabana Beach ahead of Pope Francis' Sunday mass in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pilgrims enjoy sunrise on Copacabana Beach ahead of Pope Francis' Sunday mass in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
15 / 54
<p>Artists perform in front of Pope Francis at Copacabana Beach to celebrate mass on his sixth day in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool</p>

Artists perform in front of Pope Francis at Copacabana Beach to celebrate mass on his sixth day in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool

Monday, July 29, 2013

Artists perform in front of Pope Francis at Copacabana Beach to celebrate mass on his sixth day in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool

Close
16 / 54
<p>Catholic faithful crowd the streets and Copacabana Beach as Pope Francis gives mass to those attending the World Youth Day, in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Catholic faithful crowd the streets and Copacabana Beach as Pope Francis gives mass to those attending the World Youth Day, in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, July 29, 2013

Catholic faithful crowd the streets and Copacabana Beach as Pope Francis gives mass to those attending the World Youth Day, in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
17 / 54
<p>Pope Francis waves to the crowd after giving a mass at the Sao Sebastiao Cathedral in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Pope Francis waves to the crowd after giving a mass at the Sao Sebastiao Cathedral in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis waves to the crowd after giving a mass at the Sao Sebastiao Cathedral in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
18 / 54
<p>Nuns, and a priest, take pictures as Pope Francis arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Nuns, and a priest, take pictures as Pope Francis arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, July 29, 2013

Nuns, and a priest, take pictures as Pope Francis arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
19 / 54
<p>Pope Francis greets pilgrims as he arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis greets pilgrims as he arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis greets pilgrims as he arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
20 / 54
<p>Pope Francis is projected on screens at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Pope Francis is projected on screens at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis is projected on screens at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
21 / 54
<p>Pope Francis greets Catholic pilgrims during his arrival at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Pope Francis greets Catholic pilgrims during his arrival at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis greets Catholic pilgrims during his arrival at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
22 / 54
<p>Catholic faithful are reflected on the windows of a hotel as they crowd the streets awaiting for the arrival of Pope Francis at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Catholic faithful are reflected on the windows of a hotel as they crowd the streets awaiting for the arrival of Pope Francis at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, July 29, 2013

Catholic faithful are reflected on the windows of a hotel as they crowd the streets awaiting for the arrival of Pope Francis at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
23 / 54
<p>Pope Francis stands on a stage as he watches youths acting out a skit during the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Pope Francis stands on a stage as he watches youths acting out a skit during the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis stands on a stage as he watches youths acting out a skit during the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
24 / 54
<p>Pope Francis poses for a picture with the Brazilian military police outside the Metropolitan cathedral in Rio de Janeiro July 25, 2013. Pope Francis is on the fourth day of his week-long visit for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis poses for a picture with the Brazilian military police outside the Metropolitan cathedral in Rio de Janeiro July 25, 2013. Pope Francis is on the fourth day of his week-long visit for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis poses for a picture with the Brazilian military police outside the Metropolitan cathedral in Rio de Janeiro July 25, 2013. Pope Francis is on the fourth day of his week-long visit for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
25 / 54
<p>Pope Francis greets residents of the Varginha slum as police officers watch over the crowd, in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Renato Lepsch-O Dia</p>

Pope Francis greets residents of the Varginha slum as police officers watch over the crowd, in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Renato Lepsch-O Dia

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis greets residents of the Varginha slum as police officers watch over the crowd, in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Renato Lepsch-O Dia

Close
26 / 54
<p>Residents of the Varginha slum wait for Pope Francis during his visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Residents of the Varginha slum wait for Pope Francis during his visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, July 29, 2013

Residents of the Varginha slum wait for Pope Francis during his visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
27 / 54
<p>Pope Francis greets residents of Varginha slum inside the local church, in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool</p>

Pope Francis greets residents of Varginha slum inside the local church, in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis greets residents of Varginha slum inside the local church, in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool

Close
28 / 54
<p>Pope Francis greets residents of the Varginha slum during his visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis greets residents of the Varginha slum during his visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis greets residents of the Varginha slum during his visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
29 / 54
<p>Pope Francis holds an Argentina flag outside the Metropolitan cathedral in Rio de Janeiro July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis holds an Argentina flag outside the Metropolitan cathedral in Rio de Janeiro July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis holds an Argentina flag outside the Metropolitan cathedral in Rio de Janeiro July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
30 / 54
<p>Pope Francis blesses the Olympic flag next to Brazil's Olympic Committee Carlos Arthur Nuzman (R), Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes (3rd L), and Rio de Janeiro's Governor Sergio Cabral (2nd R) in Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janerio, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Pope Francis blesses the Olympic flag next to Brazil's Olympic Committee Carlos Arthur Nuzman (R), Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes (3rd L), and Rio de Janeiro's Governor Sergio Cabral (2nd R) in Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janerio, July 25, 2013. ...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis blesses the Olympic flag next to Brazil's Olympic Committee Carlos Arthur Nuzman (R), Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes (3rd L), and Rio de Janeiro's Governor Sergio Cabral (2nd R) in Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janerio, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
31 / 54
<p>Pope Francis (R) embraces a patient at the Hospital Sao Francisco (Saint Francis Hospital) in in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ansa-Luca Zennaro/Pool</p>

Pope Francis (R) embraces a patient at the Hospital Sao Francisco (Saint Francis Hospital) in in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ansa-Luca Zennaro/Pool

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis (R) embraces a patient at the Hospital Sao Francisco (Saint Francis Hospital) in in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ansa-Luca Zennaro/Pool

Close
32 / 54
<p>Pope Francis waves as he arrives to the Hospital de Sao Francisco (Saint Francis' Hospital) in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to the Hospital de Sao Francisco (Saint Francis' Hospital) in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to the Hospital de Sao Francisco (Saint Francis' Hospital) in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
33 / 54
<p>Pope Francis jokes with the crowd while standing on the balcony of the Basilica of the Madonna of Aparecida, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis jokes with the crowd while standing on the balcony of the Basilica of the Madonna of Aparecida, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis jokes with the crowd while standing on the balcony of the Basilica of the Madonna of Aparecida, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
34 / 54
<p>Pope Francis greets faithful as he rides through the streets of Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Pope Francis greets faithful as he rides through the streets of Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis greets faithful as he rides through the streets of Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
35 / 54
<p>Pope Francis shows the statue of the Madonna of Aparecida, who Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis shows the statue of the Madonna of Aparecida, who Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis shows the statue of the Madonna of Aparecida, who Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
36 / 54
<p>People confess at the confessional booths set up at Quinta da Boa Vista park at the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

People confess at the confessional booths set up at Quinta da Boa Vista park at the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Monday, July 29, 2013

People confess at the confessional booths set up at Quinta da Boa Vista park at the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
37 / 54
<p>Pope Francis greets faithful as he rides through the streets of Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Lopes Jr</p>

Pope Francis greets faithful as he rides through the streets of Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Lopes Jr

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis greets faithful as he rides through the streets of Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Lopes Jr

Close
38 / 54
<p>Faithful receive communion during the visit by Pope Francis at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, whom Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Faithful receive communion during the visit by Pope Francis at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, whom Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, July 29, 2013

Faithful receive communion during the visit by Pope Francis at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, whom Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
39 / 54
<p>Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, whom Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, whom Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, whom Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
40 / 54
<p>Pope Francis greets journalists as he leaves Assumption Residence in Sumare neighborhood in the north of Rio de Janeiro July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Pope Francis greets journalists as he leaves Assumption Residence in Sumare neighborhood in the north of Rio de Janeiro July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis greets journalists as he leaves Assumption Residence in Sumare neighborhood in the north of Rio de Janeiro July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
41 / 54
<p>Catholic faithfuls line up in front of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady in Aparecida do Norte July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Lopes Jr</p>

Catholic faithfuls line up in front of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady in Aparecida do Norte July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Lopes Jr

Monday, July 29, 2013

Catholic faithfuls line up in front of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady in Aparecida do Norte July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Lopes Jr

Close
42 / 54
<p>Pilgrims cheer as a Brazilian Navy ship patrols the coast ahead the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Pilgrims cheer as a Brazilian Navy ship patrols the coast ahead the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pilgrims cheer as a Brazilian Navy ship patrols the coast ahead the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
43 / 54
<p>Pope Francis waves as he leaves Guanabara Palace where he attended a welcoming ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Pope Francis waves as he leaves Guanabara Palace where he attended a welcoming ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis waves as he leaves Guanabara Palace where he attended a welcoming ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
44 / 54
<p>Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
45 / 54
<p>Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
46 / 54
<p>Catholic faithful await Pope Francis outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Catholic faithful await Pope Francis outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, July 29, 2013

Catholic faithful await Pope Francis outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
47 / 54
<p>Pope Francis kisses a baby while greeting the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes</p>

Pope Francis kisses a baby while greeting the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis kisses a baby while greeting the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Close
48 / 54
<p>A nun from Brazil waits to greet Pope Francis as he drove through downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A nun from Brazil waits to greet Pope Francis as he drove through downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, July 29, 2013

A nun from Brazil waits to greet Pope Francis as he drove through downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
49 / 54
<p>Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
50 / 54
<p>Protesters demonstrate against the visit by Pope Francis near Guanabara Palace where the Pope met with President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. Demonstrators are continuing their anti-government protests, which began in June amid growing economic and social dissatisfaction in Brazil. Pope Francis touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, starting his first foreign trip as pontiff and a weeklong series of events expected to attract more than a million people to a gathering of young faithful in Brazil, home to the world's largest Roman Catholic population. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Protesters demonstrate against the visit by Pope Francis near Guanabara Palace where the Pope met with President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. Demonstrators are continuing their anti-government protests, which began in June amid...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Protesters demonstrate against the visit by Pope Francis near Guanabara Palace where the Pope met with President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. Demonstrators are continuing their anti-government protests, which began in June amid growing economic and social dissatisfaction in Brazil. Pope Francis touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, starting his first foreign trip as pontiff and a weeklong series of events expected to attract more than a million people to a gathering of young faithful in Brazil, home to the world's largest Roman Catholic population. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
51 / 54
<p>Riot police officers fire tear gas during a protest against the visit of Pope Francis, near Guanabara palace in Rio de Janeiro July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Riot police officers fire tear gas during a protest against the visit of Pope Francis, near Guanabara palace in Rio de Janeiro July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, July 29, 2013

Riot police officers fire tear gas during a protest against the visit of Pope Francis, near Guanabara palace in Rio de Janeiro July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
52 / 54
<p>Pope Francis laughs while speaking to journalists travelling on the papal flight to Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ansa/Luca Zennaro/Pool</p>

Pope Francis laughs while speaking to journalists travelling on the papal flight to Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ansa/Luca Zennaro/Pool

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis laughs while speaking to journalists travelling on the papal flight to Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ansa/Luca Zennaro/Pool

Close
53 / 54
<p>Pope Francis holds his personal bag as he boards a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis holds his personal bag as he boards a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Monday, July 29, 2013

Pope Francis holds his personal bag as he boards a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
54 / 54
View Again
View Next
Genetically modified animals

Genetically modified animals

Next Slideshows

Copacabana awaits Pope

Copacabana awaits Pope

Priests, nuns and sunbathers anticipate the Pope's Copacabana beach visit.

Jul 26 2013
Canada's quickest gunslinger

Canada's quickest gunslinger

The Fast Draw competition was born from the Hollywood myth of the western gunfighter.

Jul 26 2013
Pope visits Brazil

Pope visits Brazil

Pope Francis visits Brazil on his first foreign trip as pontiff.

Jul 29 2013
Genetically modified animals

Genetically modified animals

Animals that have been genetically modified.

Jul 25 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast