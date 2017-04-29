Pope visits Egypt
Pope Francis gestures during a mass in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to hold a mass in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass in Cairo. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis embraces Pope Tawadros II during a meeting at Cairo, Egypt April 28, 2017. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis arrives with Pope Tawadros II, head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, in the St. Peter and St. Paul's Coptic Church at Cairo, Egypt April 28, 2017. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis sits with Pope Tawadros II, head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, in the St. Peter and St. Paul's Coptic Church at Cairo. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
A military helicopter flies near balloons in shape of a cross as Pope Francis arrives to hold a mass in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Pope Francis leads a mass in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egypt Christians with pharaonic clothes look on as Pope Francis holds a mass in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Pope Francis embraces Al-Azhar's Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb during a meeting at Cairo, Egypt April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A still image taken from video shows Pope Francis listening to Pope Tawadros II, head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church during their meeting in Cairo. REUTERS/Egypt TV via REUTERS TV
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi meets Pope Francis upon his arrival to Cairo in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency. The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis attends with Al-Azhar's Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb (unseen) during Al-Azhar International peace conference at Cairo. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Christian clerics walk past security forces during Pope Francis' visit in Cairo. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Members of the Coptic clergy attend a mass, ahead of Pope Francis' visit, in a church in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Pope Francis greets Al-Azhar's Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb during a meeting at Cairo. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Pope Francis meets Al-Azhar's Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb during the Al-Azhar International peace conference at Cairo. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis is welcomed upon his arrival at Cairo International airport. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
A guest is pictured during a meeting with Pope Francis and Al-Azhar's Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb at the Al-Azhar International peace conference at Cairo. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi greets Pope Francis upon his arrival to Cairo in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency. The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.