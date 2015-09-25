Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 25, 2015 | 1:45pm EDT

Pope visits Ground Zero

Pope Francis speaks during a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL

Pope Francis speaks during a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis speaks during a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL
Close
1 / 19
Pope Francis presides over a multi-religious service as he visits the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis presides over a multi-religious service as he visits the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis presides over a multi-religious service as he visits the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
2 / 19
Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Pope Francis, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, look upon a broken piece of steel from the World Trade Center as they tour the 9/11 memorial and museum. REUTERS/Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday/POOL

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Pope Francis, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, look upon a broken piece of steel from the World Trade Center as they tour the 9/11 memorial and museum. REUTERS/Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Pope Francis, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, look upon a broken piece of steel from the World Trade Center as they tour the 9/11 memorial and museum. REUTERS/Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday/POOL
Close
3 / 19
Cardinal Timothy Dolan speaks as Pope Francis stands with Jewish and Muslim leaders as he visits the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Cardinal Timothy Dolan speaks as Pope Francis stands with Jewish and Muslim leaders as he visits the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Cardinal Timothy Dolan speaks as Pope Francis stands with Jewish and Muslim leaders as he visits the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
4 / 19
Pope Francis visits the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York. REUTERS/Susan Watts/Daily News/POOL

Pope Francis visits the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York. REUTERS/Susan Watts/Daily News/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis visits the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York. REUTERS/Susan Watts/Daily News/POOL
Close
5 / 19
Pope Francis looks on during a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL

Pope Francis looks on during a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis looks on during a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL
Close
6 / 19
Pope Francis greets religious leaders during a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL

Pope Francis greets religious leaders during a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis greets religious leaders during a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL
Close
7 / 19
Pope Francis visits the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and is escorted by Timothy Cardinal Dolan as they pass Ladder Company 3 truck. REUTERS/Susan Watts/Daily News/POOL

Pope Francis visits the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and is escorted by Timothy Cardinal Dolan as they pass Ladder Company 3 truck. REUTERS/Susan Watts/Daily News/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis visits the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and is escorted by Timothy Cardinal Dolan as they pass Ladder Company 3 truck. REUTERS/Susan Watts/Daily News/POOL
Close
8 / 19
Pope Francis places a flower after praying for the victims at the September 11, 2001 memorial. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis places a flower after praying for the victims at the September 11, 2001 memorial. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis places a flower after praying for the victims at the September 11, 2001 memorial. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
9 / 19
Pope Francis talks with a religious leader as he attends a multi-religious service while visiting the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis talks with a religious leader as he attends a multi-religious service while visiting the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis talks with a religious leader as he attends a multi-religious service while visiting the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
10 / 19
Pope Francis looks up at buildings surrounding the 9/11 Memorial while visiting the South Pool at the World Trade Center. REUTERS/Julio Cortez/AP/POOL

Pope Francis looks up at buildings surrounding the 9/11 Memorial while visiting the South Pool at the World Trade Center. REUTERS/Julio Cortez/AP/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis looks up at buildings surrounding the 9/11 Memorial while visiting the South Pool at the World Trade Center. REUTERS/Julio Cortez/AP/POOL
Close
11 / 19
Pope Francis visits the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City on Friday September 25, 2015 and prays at "Trying to Remember the Color of the Sky on That September Morning" by Spencer Finch. REUTERS/Susan Watts/Daily News/POOL

Pope Francis visits the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City on Friday September 25, 2015 and prays at "Trying to Remember the Color of the Sky on That September Morning" by Spencer Finch. REUTERS/Susan Watts/Daily News/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis visits the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City on Friday September 25, 2015 and prays at "Trying to Remember the Color of the Sky on That September Morning" by Spencer Finch. REUTERS/Susan Watts/Daily News/POOL
Close
12 / 19
Pope Francis attends a multi-religious service as he visits the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis attends a multi-religious service as he visits the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis attends a multi-religious service as he visits the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
13 / 19
Pope Francis reads during a multi-religious service at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Monika Graff/UPI/POOL

Pope Francis reads during a multi-religious service at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Monika Graff/UPI/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis reads during a multi-religious service at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Monika Graff/UPI/POOL
Close
14 / 19
Pope Francis arrives at a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL

Pope Francis arrives at a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis arrives at a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL
Close
15 / 19
Pope Francis presides over a multi-religious service as he visits the museum. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis presides over a multi-religious service as he visits the museum. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis presides over a multi-religious service as he visits the museum. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
16 / 19
Pope Francis looks on as Jewish and Muslim representatives shake hands as he visits the museum. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis looks on as Jewish and Muslim representatives shake hands as he visits the museum. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis looks on as Jewish and Muslim representatives shake hands as he visits the museum. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
17 / 19
Pope Francis presides over a multi-religious service as he visits the museum. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis presides over a multi-religious service as he visits the museum. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis presides over a multi-religious service as he visits the museum. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
18 / 19
Pope Francis prays for the victims at the September 11, 2001 memorial. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis prays for the victims at the September 11, 2001 memorial. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis prays for the victims at the September 11, 2001 memorial. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Welcome to Greece

Welcome to Greece

Next Slideshows

Welcome to Greece

Welcome to Greece

After arduous journeys, emotional migrants reach land on the Greek islands of Kos and Lesbos.

Sep 25 2015
Pope speaks at United Nations

Pope speaks at United Nations

Pope Francis tells the annual gathering of world leaders that greed is destroying the Earth's resources and aggravating poverty.

Sep 25 2015
John Boehner quits Congress

John Boehner quits Congress

House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner plans to resign from the House at the end of October.

Sep 25 2015
Pope Francis in NYC

Pope Francis in NYC

Pope Francis begins his visit to New York City.

Sep 25 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast