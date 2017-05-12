Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 12, 2017 | 6:35pm EDT

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis leads the blessing of the candles ceremony from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal May 12, 2017. Pope Francis will make two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity. REUTERS/Nuno Andre Ferreira/Pool

Pope Francis leads the blessing of the candles ceremony from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal May 12, 2017. Pope Francis will make two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that...more

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis leads the blessing of the candles ceremony from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal May 12, 2017. Pope Francis will make two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity. REUTERS/Nuno Andre Ferreira/Pool
Close
1 / 15
Faithful hold candles during the blessing of the candles ceremony led by Pope Francis from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Faithful hold candles during the blessing of the candles ceremony led by Pope Francis from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Faithful hold candles during the blessing of the candles ceremony led by Pope Francis from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
2 / 15
Pope Francis leads the blessing of the candles ceremony from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis leads the blessing of the candles ceremony from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis leads the blessing of the candles ceremony from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
3 / 15
Faithful hold candles during the blessing of the candles ceremony led by Pope Francis from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Faithful hold candles during the blessing of the candles ceremony led by Pope Francis from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Faithful hold candles during the blessing of the candles ceremony led by Pope Francis from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
4 / 15
Faithful wait for Pope Francis to lead the blessing of the candles from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Faithful wait for Pope Francis to lead the blessing of the candles from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Faithful wait for Pope Francis to lead the blessing of the candles from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
5 / 15
Pope Francis greets a child after visiting the chapel of Monte Real military airbase in Portugal. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool

Pope Francis greets a child after visiting the chapel of Monte Real military airbase in Portugal. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis greets a child after visiting the chapel of Monte Real military airbase in Portugal. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool
Close
6 / 15
Pilgrims pray before Pope Francis's arrival at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Pilgrims pray before Pope Francis's arrival at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pilgrims pray before Pope Francis's arrival at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Close
7 / 15
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
8 / 15
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Veiga/Pool

Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Veiga/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Veiga/Pool
Close
9 / 15
Pope Francis prays in front of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima at the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Andre Ferreira/Pool

Pope Francis prays in front of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima at the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Andre Ferreira/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis prays in front of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima at the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Andre Ferreira/Pool
Close
10 / 15
A faithful attends the visit of Pope Francis at the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A faithful attends the visit of Pope Francis at the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
A faithful attends the visit of Pope Francis at the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
11 / 15
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Veiga/Pool

Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Veiga/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Veiga/Pool
Close
12 / 15
Pope Francis greets a child after landing at Monte Real military airbase in Portugal. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool

Pope Francis greets a child after landing at Monte Real military airbase in Portugal. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis greets a child after landing at Monte Real military airbase in Portugal. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool
Close
13 / 15
On the day before the arrival of Pope Francis, pilgrims walk on their knees to fulfil their vows at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

On the day before the arrival of Pope Francis, pilgrims walk on their knees to fulfil their vows at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
On the day before the arrival of Pope Francis, pilgrims walk on their knees to fulfil their vows at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
14 / 15
Pope Francis arrives aboard of a Portuguese Airforce helicopter at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis arrives aboard of a Portuguese Airforce helicopter at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis arrives aboard of a Portuguese Airforce helicopter at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 12 2017
Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible...

May 12 2017
Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian...

May 12 2017
Protest as Confederate statue removed

Protest as Confederate statue removed

An 8-foot bronze statue of Jefferson Davis is removed overnight from its granite pedestal in Mid-city New Orleans.

May 11 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast