Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis leads the blessing of the candles ceremony from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal May 12, 2017. Pope Francis will make two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that...more
Faithful hold candles during the blessing of the candles ceremony led by Pope Francis from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis leads the blessing of the candles ceremony from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Faithful hold candles during the blessing of the candles ceremony led by Pope Francis from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Faithful wait for Pope Francis to lead the blessing of the candles from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis greets a child after visiting the chapel of Monte Real military airbase in Portugal. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool
Pilgrims pray before Pope Francis's arrival at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Veiga/Pool
Pope Francis prays in front of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima at the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Andre Ferreira/Pool
A faithful attends the visit of Pope Francis at the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Veiga/Pool
Pope Francis greets a child after landing at Monte Real military airbase in Portugal. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool
On the day before the arrival of Pope Francis, pilgrims walk on their knees to fulfil their vows at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Pope Francis arrives aboard of a Portuguese Airforce helicopter at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible...
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian...
Protest as Confederate statue removed
An 8-foot bronze statue of Jefferson Davis is removed overnight from its granite pedestal in Mid-city New Orleans.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.