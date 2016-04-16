Edition:
Pope visits refugees in Lesbos

A boy shakes the hand of Pope Francis as he greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Bonetti/Greek PM Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Pope Francis welcomes a group of Syrian refugees after landing at Ciampino airport in Rome following a visit at the Moria refugee camp in the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/ Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Pope Francis, Archbishop Ieronimos (front) and Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartolomew I (back) prepare to throw flower wreaths in the sea in memoriam of the refugees that lost their lives in their effort to reach Europe, during the Pope's visit on the Greek Island of Lesbos aiming at supporting refugees and drawing attention to the front line of Europe's migration crisis in Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Bonetti/Greek PM Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Pope Francis greets children as he leaves the port of Mytilene, during the Pope's visit on the Greek Island of Lesbos aiming at supporting refugees and drawing attention to the front line of Europe's migration crisis in Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Bonetti/Greek PM Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Pope Francis greets migrants and refugees at the Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Pope Francis greets migrants and refugees at the Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos on April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Pope Francis greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
A woman holds a placard at the Moria refugee camp, on the Greek island of Lesbos, prior to the arrival of Pope Francis, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Migrants and refugees stand behind a fence as Pope Francis visits at the Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Wreaths of flowers were thrown by Pope Francis, Patriarch Bartholomew and Archbishop Jerome float in the port of Mytilene in memory of the migrants died at sea trying to reach Europe on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
