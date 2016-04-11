Edition:
Popo Carnival of Bonoua

Men dressed as women kiss as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A man dressed as women takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Youths with painted faces take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Youths take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Giant puppets perform as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Women with painted faces take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
A woman with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
A man dressed as women waves as he takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A woman with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
A youth with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
