Portfolio: Asmaa Waguih
A member of the Free Syrian Army watches for snipers as clashes continue with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a rocket towards a castle where pro-government forces are based, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A member of the Free Syrian Army talks to a woman during a patrol to search for pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A member of the Free Syrian Army is reflected in a mirror in a house they use as a base in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A member of the Free Syrian Army fires at a sniper as he runs for cover during clashes with pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October, 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A resident hides in a doorway as he talks to a member of the Free Syrian Army passing by his house during clashes with pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A wounded man, suspected to be from pro-government forces, talks to members of the Free Syrian Army as he tries to convince them he did not shoot at them during fighting in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man runs past a damaged bus at the front line between the Free Syrian Army and the pro-government forces, in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October, 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Syrians ride in a car with their belongings to escape the the fighting in Aleppo, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester standing on a fence overlooking the river Nile waves to police forces during clashes with protesters near Qasr el-Nil bridge, in Cairo, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters use slingshots to launch stones at riot police during clashes near Qasr el-Nil bridge, in Cairo, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, is seen through a flag, on which the word "Egyptian" is inscribed, as she chants slogans during a demonstration against Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood at Tahrir Square in Cairo, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An injured "thug" holds onto a protester's leg as other protesters beat him up during clashes between Islamist protesters and armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Children salute army soldiers standing guard next to tanks outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Mursi protester chains his hands, to symbolize the rule of the Muslim Brotherhood, as fellow protesters gather in Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy and other protesters pray during a demonstration against the delay in the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces at Tahrir square in Cairo, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes betwen police and protesters, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Women perform evening prayers in the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Cairo, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A woman waits for customers in front of a funfair in the Egyptian Delta town of Zagazig, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a banner of him as they celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A member of the presidential guard keeps watch as thousands gather in Tahrir square to listen to a speech by Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A boy leans against a newly built barrier, in front of soldiers standing guard outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A member of security forces jumps before throwing a stone back at protesters near Egypt's Defence Ministry, May 4, 2012. REUTERS /Asmaa Waguih
A policeman sits inside a booth while men wait for their turn to enter a polling station to cast their votes in Cairo, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester shows his collection of tear gas canisters thrown by police forces during clashes betwen police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A demonstrator shouts as they are attacked by people with stones and glass during a protest demanding the army to hand power to civilians in front of the state television building in Cairo, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
People fire flares to celebrate the victory of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde checks some pyramid stones next to security guards while listening to a guide's explanation as she tours the pyramids in Giza, at the end of her visit to Egypt, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
People wait as a man grills meat for their first meal to break the fast during the first day of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in Cairo, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A refugee child walks on top of a tent in a refugee camp in Atimeh, on the Syrian-Turkish border of the Idlib Governorate, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Demonstrators celebrate after burning a car they say was full of ammunition as they stormed the headquarters of the Islamist Ansar al-Sharia militia group in Benghazi, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
