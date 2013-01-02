Edition:
Portfolio: Mike Cassese

<p>Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Vernon Wells makes a catch on a fly ball by Cleveland Indians batter Asdrubal Cabrera during the ninth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto July 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Vernon Wells makes a catch on a fly ball by Cleveland Indians batter Asdrubal Cabrera during the ninth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto July 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Vernon Wells makes a catch on a fly ball by Cleveland Indians batter Asdrubal Cabrera during the ninth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto July 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

<p>Toronto Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich is doused by his players after the Argonauts defeated the Calgary Stampeders in the 100th CFL Grey Cup championship football game in Toronto, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich is doused by his players after the Argonauts defeated the Calgary Stampeders in the 100th CFL Grey Cup championship football game in Toronto, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Toronto Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich is doused by his players after the Argonauts defeated the Calgary Stampeders in the 100th CFL Grey Cup championship football game in Toronto, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin (R) and Jered Jeffries celebrate their win against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their NBA game in Toronto February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin (R) and Jered Jeffries celebrate their win against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their NBA game in Toronto February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin (R) and Jered Jeffries celebrate their win against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their NBA game in Toronto February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Minnesota Twins batter Justin Morneau fouls a ball off his cheek during the first inning of their MLB American League game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Minnesota Twins batter Justin Morneau fouls a ball off his cheek during the first inning of their MLB American League game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Minnesota Twins batter Justin Morneau fouls a ball off his cheek during the first inning of their MLB American League game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Toronto Blue Jays batter Alex Gonzalez is hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of their MLB American League game against the Chicago White Sox in Toronto April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Blue Jays batter Alex Gonzalez is hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of their MLB American League game against the Chicago White Sox in Toronto April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Toronto Blue Jays batter Alex Gonzalez is hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of their MLB American League game against the Chicago White Sox in Toronto April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Toronto Maple Leafs' Wade Belak (L) fights Chicago Black Hawks' David Koci during the first period of their NHL game in Toronto October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Maple Leafs' Wade Belak (L) fights Chicago Black Hawks' David Koci during the first period of their NHL game in Toronto October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Toronto Maple Leafs' Wade Belak (L) fights Chicago Black Hawks' David Koci during the first period of their NHL game in Toronto October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Toronto Raptors forward Chris Bosh reacts after being hit in the eye during the first half of their NBA game against the Chicago Bulls in Toronto November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Bosh reacts after being hit in the eye during the first half of their NBA game against the Chicago Bulls in Toronto November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Bosh reacts after being hit in the eye during the first half of their NBA game against the Chicago Bulls in Toronto November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Gerard Butler takes a photo with fans at the gala presentation for the film ' Machine Gun Preacher ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Gerard Butler takes a photo with fans at the gala presentation for the film ' Machine Gun Preacher ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Gerard Butler takes a photo with fans at the gala presentation for the film ' Machine Gun Preacher ' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Canadian band Marianas Trench clown around with an inflatable bubble as they arrive for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Canadian band Marianas Trench clown around with an inflatable bubble as they arrive for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Canadian band Marianas Trench clown around with an inflatable bubble as they arrive for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Performer Kreesha Turner arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Performer Kreesha Turner arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Performer Kreesha Turner arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Toronto Raptors forward Andrea Bargnani and New Jersey Nets Jianlian Yi (R) battle for a rebound during the first half of their NBA game in Toronto, December 15, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Raptors forward Andrea Bargnani and New Jersey Nets Jianlian Yi (R) battle for a rebound during the first half of their NBA game in Toronto, December 15, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Toronto Raptors forward Andrea Bargnani and New Jersey Nets Jianlian Yi (R) battle for a rebound during the first half of their NBA game in Toronto, December 15, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

<p>Edmonton Eskimos running back Hugh Charles (L) does a back flip in front of teammate Cary Koch after scoring a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts during the second half of their CFL football game in Toronto August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Edmonton Eskimos running back Hugh Charles (L) does a back flip in front of teammate Cary Koch after scoring a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts during the second half of their CFL football game in Toronto August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Edmonton Eskimos running back Hugh Charles (L) does a back flip in front of teammate Cary Koch after scoring a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts during the second half of their CFL football game in Toronto August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Toronto Argonauts running back Andre Durie is tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Lance Frazier (15) during the first half of their CFL football game in Toronto August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Argonauts running back Andre Durie is tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Lance Frazier (15) during the first half of their CFL football game in Toronto August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Toronto Argonauts running back Andre Durie is tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Lance Frazier (15) during the first half of their CFL football game in Toronto August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Aaron Hill dives for and misses a hit by Baltimore Orioles batter Melvin Mora during the second inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto, August 9, 2009. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Aaron Hill dives for and misses a hit by Baltimore Orioles batter Melvin Mora during the second inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto, August 9, 2009. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Aaron Hill dives for and misses a hit by Baltimore Orioles batter Melvin Mora during the second inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto, August 9, 2009. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

<p>Lady Gaga performs "Born This Way" during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Lady Gaga performs "Born This Way" during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Lady Gaga performs "Born This Way" during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Nahanni Johnstone kisses her eight year old daughter Chloe, both covered with oil during a Global Day of Action demonstration in Toronto June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Nahanni Johnstone kisses her eight year old daughter Chloe, both covered with oil during a Global Day of Action demonstration in Toronto June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Nahanni Johnstone kisses her eight year old daughter Chloe, both covered with oil during a Global Day of Action demonstration in Toronto June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Actress Kirsten Dunst poses at the gala presentation for the film "On the Road" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Actress Kirsten Dunst poses at the gala presentation for the film "On the Road" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Actress Kirsten Dunst poses at the gala presentation for the film "On the Road" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda waves as he nears the end of his walk on the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda waves as he nears the end of his walk on the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda waves as he nears the end of his walk on the high wire from the U.S. side to the Canadian side over the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Toronto Raptors forward Antoine Wright hangs onto a loose ball against Washington Wizards forward Josh Howard (R) during the second half of their NBA game in Toronto February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Raptors forward Antoine Wright hangs onto a loose ball against Washington Wizards forward Josh Howard (R) during the second half of their NBA game in Toronto February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Toronto Raptors forward Antoine Wright hangs onto a loose ball against Washington Wizards forward Josh Howard (R) during the second half of their NBA game in Toronto February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Toronto Blue Jays second baseman John McDonald (L) and Vernon Wells collide in front of Alex Rios (R) on a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox batter Kevin Youkillis during the eighth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto, April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman John McDonald (L) and Vernon Wells collide in front of Alex Rios (R) on a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox batter Kevin Youkillis during the eighth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto, April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman John McDonald (L) and Vernon Wells collide in front of Alex Rios (R) on a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox batter Kevin Youkillis during the eighth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto, April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero throws in the bullpen during practice at their MLB American League spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero throws in the bullpen during practice at their MLB American League spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero throws in the bullpen during practice at their MLB American League spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Aaron Hill falls over New York Yankees' Bobby Abreu at second base during the fifth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Aaron Hill falls over New York Yankees' Bobby Abreu at second base during the fifth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Aaron Hill falls over New York Yankees' Bobby Abreu at second base during the fifth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball by Seattle Mariners batter Munenori Kawasaki during the ninth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball by Seattle Mariners batter Munenori Kawasaki during the ninth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball by Seattle Mariners batter Munenori Kawasaki during the ninth inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>A police officer peers out through a locked gate inside the perimeter fence leading to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre G20 Summit site in Toronto June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

A police officer peers out through a locked gate inside the perimeter fence leading to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre G20 Summit site in Toronto June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

Wednesday, January 02, 2013

A police officer peers out through a locked gate inside the perimeter fence leading to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre G20 Summit site in Toronto June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

