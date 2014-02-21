Portraits from a protest
An anti-government protester looks on as he mans a barricade in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester is pictured in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester sits near the barricades in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An anti-government protester is pictured near a barricade in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An anti-government protester is pictured in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester is pictured in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester is pictured in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man looks on after being injured in clashes between anti-government protesters with Interior Ministry members in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin
A soot-covered anti-government protester poses for a portrait at a barricade facing riot police in Kiev, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anatoli, a 19-year-old student from the town of Dnepropetrovsk, poses for a picture at the barricades in Kiev, February 10, 2014. "I'm against the current rule, we are protecting our rights. I've been here for 2 weeks already. I will achieve the...more
Anatoli, a 19-year-old student from the town of Dnepropetrovsk, poses for a picture at the barricades in Kiev, February 10, 2014. "I'm against the current rule, we are protecting our rights. I've been here for 2 weeks already. I will achieve the resignation of the authorities, in order for life to settle and justice to work for all," Anatoli said. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester is pictured in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester looks out from the barricades in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An anti-government protester mans a barricade in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Valentina, a 64-year-old pensioner from Kiev, poses for a picture at the barricades in Kiev, February 9, 2014. "We are people who want to live in a European country, and don't want our country to be run by criminals. We don't want our children to be...more
Valentina, a 64-year-old pensioner from Kiev, poses for a picture at the barricades in Kiev, February 9, 2014. "We are people who want to live in a European country, and don't want our country to be run by criminals. We don't want our children to be without work. I've been here for 2 months and I'm waiting for a complete change of power," Valentina said. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester carries a barrel after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-government protester poses for a portrait at the barricades near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester rests after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-government protester smokes near a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A Cossack poses for a picture in a demonstrators' camp during a rally held by anti-government protesters in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Natalia poses for a picture in front of a barricade as she distributes hot soup to anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester poses for a portrait at the barricades near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester poses for a portrait at the barricades near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Cossack poses for a picture in a demonstrators' camp during a rally held by anti-government protesters in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester receive treatment for his face burn at the barricades in Kiev, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester attends a rally in Kiev, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester whose face is covered in soot is pictured at a barricade in Kiev, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester is seen at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Cossack poses for a picture in a demonstrators' camp during a rally held by anti-government protesters in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A demonstrator speaks on the phone during a rally held by pro-European integration protesters in Kiev January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Cossack poses for a picture in a demonstrators' camp during a rally held by anti-government protesters in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester whose face is covered with soot is seen at a barricade in Kiev, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
