Portraits of a militia
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in village of Zawa, Central African Republic April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in village of Zawa, Central African Republic April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols with other militiamen outside village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols with other militiamen outside village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, looks on in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, looks on in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, stands during a patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, stands during a patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, poses with his machete in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, poses with his machete in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-balakas, Christian militias, look on before they begin their patrol in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-balakas, Christian militias, look on before they begin their patrol in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, gestures with his machetes in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, gestures with his machetes in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A masked member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, adjusts the scarf of his female comrade before they patrol the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A masked member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, adjusts the scarf of his female comrade before they patrol the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
The search for Flight 370
The multinational search for the missing Malaysia Airlines plane.
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.