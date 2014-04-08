Edition:
Portraits of a militia

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in village of Zawa, Central African Republic April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols with other militiamen outside village of Zawa April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, looks on in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, stands during a patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, poses with his machete in village of Zawa April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Anti-balakas, Christian militias, look on before they begin their patrol in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, gestures with his machetes in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A masked member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, adjusts the scarf of his female comrade before they patrol the village of Zawa April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

