Portraits of displaced mothers

<p>Bilguissou Hassane, 16, poses with her daughter Hamahatou Hassane, 2, in an airplane hangar near the airport, used to shelter Muslims fleeing the latest sectarian violence, in Bangui March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A mother and her child, who is suffering from malnutrition, share a bed at a paediatrics hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

<p>A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A woman and a child sit on the grounds of a monastery sheltering internally displaced persons in the district of Boy Rabe in the capital Bangui February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A woman stands in an unfinished church used to shelter internally displaced persons in Wango, a district of the capital Bangui January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>Mothers wait to have their children examined at a Medecins Sans Frontieres clinic in a camp for internally displaced persons at the airport of the capital Bangui January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>Women, whose families were displaced from Sargodha in the Pundjab province to look for jobs, stand beside their makeshift shelters in Islamabad, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Women and children are seen in an airplane hangar at the airport of the capital Bangui January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>South Sudanese refugees wait inside camp Kilo 10 after arriving from Malakal and al-Rank war zone inside South Sudan, in the al-Salam locality at the Sudan border in White Nile State January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

<p>A Syrian mother holds her child inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, east of Sofia, Bulgaria, December 9, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

<p>A Congolese refugee carries a baby as she walks through the Nyakabande refugees transit camp in Kisoro district, west of Ugandan capital Kampala November 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>A Syrian woman carries a child in her lap as she sits in front her tent, with another child peeking out from it, at Kfar Zabad refugee camp in Bekaa valley in eastern Lebanon, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee carries her baby in central Ankara, Turkey, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

