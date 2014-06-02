Portraits of Tiananmen
Sin Wai-keung, 52, newspaper editor and former news photographer, poses in front of a projection of a photograph he took in Beijing in 1989, in Hong Kong May 22, 2014. Sin's photo shows a man standing in front of a column of tanks in Beijing on the...more
Lee Cheuk-yan, 57, lawmaker and chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, poses with a candle in the center of a pathway symbolizing a bright future at the June 4th Museum in Hong Kong May 28, 2014....more
Lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (R), 58, and worker Koo Sze-yiu, 67, pose with a mock coffin inside a factory building, where Koo made the coffin, in Hong Kong May 31, 2014. The two are some of the most prominent protesters in the territory, due to their...more
A framed photo of the late Szeto Wah, who was a lawmaker and chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, at a candlelight vigil on June 4, 2007, is seen in this photo illustration taken in Hong Kong on...more
Barrister Martin Lee, 75, a former lawmaker and founding chairman of the Democratic Party, poses with a model of the Goddess of Democracy statue at his office in Hong Kong May 21, 2014. Recalling his memory of the military crackdown, Lee said, "I...more
Local businessman Chan Tat-ching, 70, poses at Victoria Park in Hong Kong May 26, 2014. Chan was the commander of "Operation Yellowbird", which, under his command, helped over 130 students and dissidents flee from mainland China, after the military...more
Columnist Johnny Lau, 60, a former Hong Kong journalist based in Beijing, poses in front of an installation of the Tiananmen Gate at the June 4th Museum in Hong Kong May 30, 2014. Lau witnessed the progress of the pro-democracy movement and the...more
Lawyer Kenneth Lam, 46, the former chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Students, poses beside an replica of the Goddess of Democracy statue at The Chinese University of Hong Kong May 30, 2014. Lam, who was studying at the university and was in...more
