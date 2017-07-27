Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 27, 2017 | 9:01am EDT

Portugal battles raging wildfires

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
1 / 25
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
2 / 25
A burned lamp post is seen next to the village of Gaviao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A burned lamp post is seen next to the village of Gaviao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A burned lamp post is seen next to the village of Gaviao. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
3 / 25
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
4 / 25
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
5 / 25
A villager works to put out a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A villager works to put out a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A villager works to put out a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
6 / 25
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
7 / 25
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
8 / 25
A car burns during a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A car burns during a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A car burns during a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
9 / 25
A dog walks near a tree burning in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A dog walks near a tree burning in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A dog walks near a tree burning in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
10 / 25
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
11 / 25
Flames of an approaching forest fire are seen in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Flames of an approaching forest fire are seen in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Flames of an approaching forest fire are seen in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
12 / 25
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
13 / 25
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
14 / 25
Flames of an approaching forest fire are seen near the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Flames of an approaching forest fire are seen near the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Flames of an approaching forest fire are seen near the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
15 / 25
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
16 / 25
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
17 / 25
A firefighter looks for a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter looks for a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A firefighter looks for a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
18 / 25
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
19 / 25
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
20 / 25
An active front of a forest fire is seen next to the village of Castelo. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

An active front of a forest fire is seen next to the village of Castelo. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
An active front of a forest fire is seen next to the village of Castelo. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
21 / 25
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
22 / 25
A villager works to put out a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A villager works to put out a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A villager works to put out a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
23 / 25
A villager leaves a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A villager leaves a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A villager leaves a forest fire in the village of Brejo Grande, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
24 / 25
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Next Slideshows

Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.

Jul 26 2017
Healthcare on the Hill

Healthcare on the Hill

Republican Senate leaders, struggling to keep a seven-year-old promise to end Obamacare, turned their focus to passing a slimmed-down "skinny" repeal measure...

Jul 26 2017
Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.

Jul 26 2017
Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim

Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim

Mourners bid farewell during the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing at Manchester Arena.

Jul 26 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Chinese opera revisits Long March

Chinese opera revisits Long March

An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

National strike in Venezuela

National strike in Venezuela

Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits surrounded by areas held by the army.

Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.

Healthcare on the Hill

Healthcare on the Hill

Republican Senate leaders, struggling to keep a seven-year-old promise to end Obamacare, turned their focus to passing a slimmed-down "skinny" repeal measure that would throw the issue into negotiations with the House of Representatives.

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast