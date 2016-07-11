Portugal wins Euro
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Ricardo Quaresma, Nani, Rui Patricio and the trophy after winning Euro 2016. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
France fans react at the fan zone after their team lost to Portugal in the Portugal v France EURO 2016 final soccer match in Paris, France, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A young child celebrates with the trophy after the game. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
Portugal's Pepe holds up the trophy. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris fails to save a goal by Portugal's Eder. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A view of a street in Emprecampos in Lisbon, Portugal, during the Euro 2016 final between Portugal and France July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Portugal fans react near the Eiffel Tower after their team won in the Portugal v France EURO 2016 final soccer match in Paris, France, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
France's Blaise Matuidi reacts after the game. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mates and the trophy after winning Euro 2016. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Fans of Portugal react as they watch the Euro 2016 final between Portugal and France at a public screening in Lisbon, Portugal, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the Euro 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
France's Andre Pierre Gignac reacts after the game. REUTERS/Carl RecineLivepic
Portugal's Eder celebrates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as he is carried off the pitch. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is challenged by France's Patrice Evra and Dimitri Payet. REUTERS/Carl RecineLivepic
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: June
Our top photos from the last month.
Pictures of the month: May
Our top photos from the month of May.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the month of April.
Pictures of the month: February
Our top photos from the month of February.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.