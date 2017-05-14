Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates with team during the voting. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Portugal's Salvador Sobral performs the song "Amar Pelos Dois". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukraine's Jamala performs a song as security detain a fan. REUTERS/Stringer
Spain's Manel Navarro performs the song "Do It For Your Lover". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Australia's Isaiah performs the song "Don't Come Easy". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
United Kingdom's Lucie Jones performs the song "Never Give Up On You". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov performs with the song "Beautiful Mess". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov celebrates with team during the voting. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Spain's Manel Navarro performs the song "Do It For Your Lover". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Cyprus's Hovig performs the song "Gravity". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Portugal's Salvador Sobral performs the song "Amar Pelos Dois". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Moldova's group Sunstroke Project performs the song "Hey Mamma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Hungary's Joci P�pai performs the song "Origo". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Italy's Francesco Gabbani performs the song "Occidentali's Karma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Israel's IMRI performs the song "I Feel Alive". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Australia's fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Next Slideshows
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.