Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates with team during the voting. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Portugal's Salvador Sobral performs the song "Amar Pelos Dois". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Ukraine's Jamala performs a song as security detain a fan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Spain's Manel Navarro performs the song "Do It For Your Lover". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Australia's Isaiah performs the song "Don't Come Easy". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
United Kingdom's Lucie Jones performs the song "Never Give Up On You". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov performs with the song "Beautiful Mess". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov celebrates with team during the voting. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Spain's Manel Navarro performs the song "Do It For Your Lover". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Cyprus's Hovig performs the song "Gravity". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Portugal's Salvador Sobral performs the song "Amar Pelos Dois". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Moldova's group Sunstroke Project performs the song "Hey Mamma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Hungary's Joci P�pai performs the song "Origo". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Italy's Francesco Gabbani performs the song "Occidentali's Karma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Israel's IMRI performs the song "I Feel Alive". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Australia's fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
