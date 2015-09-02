Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 2, 2015 | 10:55am EDT

Postcards from Tehran

A photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei sits on a table in the lobby of a hotel in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei sits on a table in the lobby of a hotel in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei sits on a table in the lobby of a hotel in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
1 / 11
Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
2 / 11
Cats sit outside a building in the British-owned Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Cats sit outside a building in the British-owned Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Cats sit outside a building in the British-owned Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
3 / 11
A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
4 / 11
Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
5 / 11
A man smokes on a rooftop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man smokes on a rooftop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A man smokes on a rooftop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
6 / 11
A man and his passenger ride a motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man and his passenger ride a motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A man and his passenger ride a motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
7 / 11
Men look at newspapers at a road side stall in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Men look at newspapers at a road side stall in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Men look at newspapers at a road side stall in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
8 / 11
A poster referring to the International English Language Testing System is seen at a bus stop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A poster referring to the International English Language Testing System is seen at a bus stop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A poster referring to the International English Language Testing System is seen at a bus stop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
9 / 11
A single red rose grows on a Commonwealth war grave in the Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A single red rose grows on a Commonwealth war grave in the Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A single red rose grows on a Commonwealth war grave in the Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
10 / 11
Motorcyclists smile as a convoy carrying members of the British media leaves the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Motorcyclists smile as a convoy carrying members of the British media leaves the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Motorcyclists smile as a convoy carrying members of the British media leaves the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Destination wedding photo

Destination wedding photo

Next Slideshows

Destination wedding photo

Destination wedding photo

As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding photos days before they are married, rather than on their wedding day.

Sep 01 2015
Nazi train mystery

Nazi train mystery

Poland said it was almost certain it had located a Nazi train rumored to have gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns and jewels.

Sep 01 2015
Afghan kids join the circus

Afghan kids join the circus

The Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children teaches cooperation and creativity to children scarred by years of war in Afghanistan.

Aug 31 2015
Pitcher Festival

Pitcher Festival

Hindus take a dip in holy waters during the Pitcher Festival that is held every 12 years in different Indian cities.

Aug 27 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast