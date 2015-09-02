Postcards from Tehran
A photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei sits on a table in the lobby of a hotel in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Cats sit outside a building in the British-owned Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man smokes on a rooftop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man and his passenger ride a motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Men look at newspapers at a road side stall in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A poster referring to the International English Language Testing System is seen at a bus stop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A single red rose grows on a Commonwealth war grave in the Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Motorcyclists smile as a convoy carrying members of the British media leaves the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
