Poverty in America
A two-year-old lies in the bedroom of the apartment their family is being evicted from, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2009. The apartment building tenants were paying their rent, but were evicted after the owner failed to pay the mortgage. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Rosalinde Block reaches for canned food items at the Food Bank For New York City Community Kitchen & Food Pantry of West Harlem in New York, December 21, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A child waits in line with her mother to receive goods from the Feed The Children relief organization in New York, April 24, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A homeless man sits on a bench with a cup of chili that he received from the Salvation Army in Washington, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
(L-R) Katie Busker, 30, who receives food stamps, and her son, Austin Spiker, 6, eat dinner as fourteen-month-old, Johnnalyn Gibbs, is propped up by her father Dustin in Independence, Iowa July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Jayla waits for her tutor to arrive at the shelter where she lives in Los Angeles, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bernard Farr soaks his feet at Boston Health Care for the Homeless' Foot Clinic in Boston, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A young girl jumps rope on the sidewalk next to her family's belongings after she, her parents, and her four brothers and sisters, received a court order of eviction due to foreclosure, in Waco, Texas, December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing more
Tashawna Green, 21, helps her daughter Taishaun, 6, down from the washing machine after posing for a portrait at her home in Queens Village, New York, August 21, 2011. Green who up until recently worked 25 hours a week at Target, is on food stamps...more
People line up for an early Thanksgiving meal served to the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission in downtown Los Angeles, November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rob Bennett (L), Kami Ballard (C), and James Meece at a homeless tent city in Sacramento, California, March 15, 2009. REUTERS/ Max Whittaker
Aida Lemus, 70, cries as she is evicted from her foreclosed condominium in Anaheim, California, June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Frederick Wilson raises his hands to the window as he thanks God for his new home as the family inspects their new low income apartment in Grand Prairie, Texas, July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A homeless man begs for money in downtown Los Angeles, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rachel Lowe, 50, talks to Dr Coley King about her migraines as part of a street medicine program between Venice Family Clinic and St Joseph Homeless Day Center in Venice, Los Angeles, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait in line at the Fred Jordan Mission to be one of the approximately 10,000 underprivileged children and families to receive new toys, warm clothes, blankets and Christmas dinner food bags at Fred Jordan Mission's 66th annual Family...more
Cassandra Miller holds her daughter Raemond as they wait in line for an early Thanksgiving meal served to the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission, November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
George Thompson fills a weekly share for a client at the food pantry in Freedom, New Hampshire, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Janice Wilk unpacks her monthly allocation of food from the Blackstone Valley CAP food pantry in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A homeless man hauls his possessions in a shopping cart in the Haight Ashbury neighborhood in San Francisco, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
