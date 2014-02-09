Power outage in Pennsylvania
Matt Krier is pictured inside his candlelit home in Warminster, Pennsylvania February 8, 2014. Krier and his family have been out of power for four days but have remained at home despite freezing temperatures to save the $1,000 food contents of the...more
Numerous electric line crew trucks contracted from Georgia are parked in a line outside William Tennent High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A house damaged by a fallen tree is wrapped in tarp in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A classic Cadillac remains buried in the snow and littered with fallen branches in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A line crew works on downed power lines in South Hampton, Pennsylvania February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Red Cross volunteer Fran Carr talks with Larry Palicki who was staying in the Red Cross shelter set up inside the Hatboro-Horsham Senior High School in Horsham, Pennsylvania, February 7, 2014. Horsham is in Montgomery County, one of the five counties...more
A sign details provisions by a warming station at William Tennent High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A downed power line is seen in Malvern, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A copy of J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye" lies atop debris after a fallen tree hit a house in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. A 23 year old man who was asleep in his bed during the incident suffered a dislocated shoulder and...more
A street without power is pictured at dusk in South Hampton, Pennsylvania February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People stand in a line for the Red Cross 'mega-shelter' at West Chester University in West Chester, Pennsylvania February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A fallen tree taken down by ice and snow blocks a roadway in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
The Krier family of Warminster, Pennsylvania - father Matt, mother Anne, and daughters Kelsey, 12, and Neve, 9 - pose for a photo outside their home, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Matt Krier and his son Quinn, 14, sit inside their candlelit home in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
