Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 9, 2014 | 2:00pm EST

Power outage in Pennsylvania

<p>Matt Krier is pictured inside his candlelit home in Warminster, Pennsylvania February 8, 2014. Krier and his family have been out of power for four days but have remained at home despite freezing temperatures to save the $1,000 food contents of the refrigerator and to prevent looters in the aftermath of an ice storm which hit the Philadelphia area. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Matt Krier is pictured inside his candlelit home in Warminster, Pennsylvania February 8, 2014. Krier and his family have been out of power for four days but have remained at home despite freezing temperatures to save the $1,000 food contents of the...more

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Matt Krier is pictured inside his candlelit home in Warminster, Pennsylvania February 8, 2014. Krier and his family have been out of power for four days but have remained at home despite freezing temperatures to save the $1,000 food contents of the refrigerator and to prevent looters in the aftermath of an ice storm which hit the Philadelphia area. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
1 / 14
<p>Numerous electric line crew trucks contracted from Georgia are parked in a line outside William Tennent High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Numerous electric line crew trucks contracted from Georgia are parked in a line outside William Tennent High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Numerous electric line crew trucks contracted from Georgia are parked in a line outside William Tennent High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
2 / 14
<p>A house damaged by a fallen tree is wrapped in tarp in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

A house damaged by a fallen tree is wrapped in tarp in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Sunday, February 09, 2014

A house damaged by a fallen tree is wrapped in tarp in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
3 / 14
<p>A classic Cadillac remains buried in the snow and littered with fallen branches in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

A classic Cadillac remains buried in the snow and littered with fallen branches in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Sunday, February 09, 2014

A classic Cadillac remains buried in the snow and littered with fallen branches in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
4 / 14
<p>A line crew works on downed power lines in South Hampton, Pennsylvania February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

A line crew works on downed power lines in South Hampton, Pennsylvania February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Sunday, February 09, 2014

A line crew works on downed power lines in South Hampton, Pennsylvania February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
5 / 14
<p>Red Cross volunteer Fran Carr talks with Larry Palicki who was staying in the Red Cross shelter set up inside the Hatboro-Horsham Senior High School in Horsham, Pennsylvania, February 7, 2014. Horsham is in Montgomery County, one of the five counties including Philadelphia, that were hard hit by the ice storm early this week. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

Red Cross volunteer Fran Carr talks with Larry Palicki who was staying in the Red Cross shelter set up inside the Hatboro-Horsham Senior High School in Horsham, Pennsylvania, February 7, 2014. Horsham is in Montgomery County, one of the five counties...more

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Red Cross volunteer Fran Carr talks with Larry Palicki who was staying in the Red Cross shelter set up inside the Hatboro-Horsham Senior High School in Horsham, Pennsylvania, February 7, 2014. Horsham is in Montgomery County, one of the five counties including Philadelphia, that were hard hit by the ice storm early this week. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Close
6 / 14
<p>A sign details provisions by a warming station at William Tennent High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

A sign details provisions by a warming station at William Tennent High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Sunday, February 09, 2014

A sign details provisions by a warming station at William Tennent High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
7 / 14
<p>A downed power line is seen in Malvern, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

A downed power line is seen in Malvern, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Sunday, February 09, 2014

A downed power line is seen in Malvern, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
8 / 14
<p>A copy of J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye" lies atop debris after a fallen tree hit a house in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. A 23 year old man who was asleep in his bed during the incident suffered a dislocated shoulder and whiplash but was rescued quickly by neighbors. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

A copy of J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye" lies atop debris after a fallen tree hit a house in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. A 23 year old man who was asleep in his bed during the incident suffered a dislocated shoulder and...more

Sunday, February 09, 2014

A copy of J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye" lies atop debris after a fallen tree hit a house in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. A 23 year old man who was asleep in his bed during the incident suffered a dislocated shoulder and whiplash but was rescued quickly by neighbors. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
9 / 14
<p>A street without power is pictured at dusk in South Hampton, Pennsylvania February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

A street without power is pictured at dusk in South Hampton, Pennsylvania February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Sunday, February 09, 2014

A street without power is pictured at dusk in South Hampton, Pennsylvania February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
10 / 14
<p>People stand in a line for the Red Cross 'mega-shelter' at West Chester University in West Chester, Pennsylvania February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

People stand in a line for the Red Cross 'mega-shelter' at West Chester University in West Chester, Pennsylvania February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Sunday, February 09, 2014

People stand in a line for the Red Cross 'mega-shelter' at West Chester University in West Chester, Pennsylvania February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
11 / 14
<p>A fallen tree taken down by ice and snow blocks a roadway in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

A fallen tree taken down by ice and snow blocks a roadway in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Sunday, February 09, 2014

A fallen tree taken down by ice and snow blocks a roadway in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Close
12 / 14
<p>The Krier family of Warminster, Pennsylvania - father Matt, mother Anne, and daughters Kelsey, 12, and Neve, 9 - pose for a photo outside their home, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

The Krier family of Warminster, Pennsylvania - father Matt, mother Anne, and daughters Kelsey, 12, and Neve, 9 - pose for a photo outside their home, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Sunday, February 09, 2014

The Krier family of Warminster, Pennsylvania - father Matt, mother Anne, and daughters Kelsey, 12, and Neve, 9 - pose for a photo outside their home, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
13 / 14
<p>Matt Krier and his son Quinn, 14, sit inside their candlelit home in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Matt Krier and his son Quinn, 14, sit inside their candlelit home in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Sunday, February 09, 2014

Matt Krier and his son Quinn, 14, sit inside their candlelit home in Warminster, Pennsylvania, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
The lost art of deer calling

The lost art of deer calling

Next Slideshows

The lost art of deer calling

The lost art of deer calling

Competitors at the German deer calling championships.

Feb 07 2014
Talking with Leno

Talking with Leno

Famous faces interviewed by Jay Leno.

Feb 06 2014
Inside the Legionaries of Christ

Inside the Legionaries of Christ

A look inside the Legionaries of Christ religious order in the aftermath of their denunciation of its late founder.

Feb 06 2014
Along the Panama Canal

Along the Panama Canal

A look at what goes on along one of the most important artificial waterways in the world.

Feb 05 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast