Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 6, 2013 | 2:00pm EDT

Power ping pong

<p>Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after company's annual meeting. Buffett at the meeting on Saturday gave the most extensive comments to date about the future of Berkshire Hathaway Inc after he is gone, saying he still expects the conglomerate to be a partner of choice for distressed companies. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after company's annual meeting. Buffett at the meeting on Saturday gave the most extensive comments to date about the future...more

Monday, May 06, 2013

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after company's annual meeting. Buffett at the meeting on Saturday gave the most extensive comments to date about the future of Berkshire Hathaway Inc after he is gone, saying he still expects the conglomerate to be a partner of choice for distressed companies. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 10
<p>President Barack Obama plays table tennis against students with British Prime Minister David Cameron at the Globe Academy in London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama plays table tennis against students with British Prime Minister David Cameron at the Globe Academy in London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, May 06, 2013

President Barack Obama plays table tennis against students with British Prime Minister David Cameron at the Globe Academy in London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
2 / 10
<p>Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play table tennis during their visit to the Donald Dewar center in Glasgow, Scotland April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Cheskin/pool</p>

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play table tennis during their visit to the Donald Dewar center in Glasgow, Scotland April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Cheskin/pool

Monday, May 06, 2013

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play table tennis during their visit to the Donald Dewar center in Glasgow, Scotland April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Cheskin/pool

Close
3 / 10
<p>Girls watch as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plays table tennis during his visit to an indoor playground reinforced against rockets in the southern town of Sderot September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Buimovitch/Pool</p>

Girls watch as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plays table tennis during his visit to an indoor playground reinforced against rockets in the southern town of Sderot September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Buimovitch/Pool

Monday, May 06, 2013

Girls watch as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plays table tennis during his visit to an indoor playground reinforced against rockets in the southern town of Sderot September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Buimovitch/Pool

Close
4 / 10
<p>France's then-President Nicolas Sarkozy plays ping pong as he visits a reintegration school (ERS) in Bagnieres de Luchon, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

France's then-President Nicolas Sarkozy plays ping pong as he visits a reintegration school (ERS) in Bagnieres de Luchon, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Monday, May 06, 2013

France's then-President Nicolas Sarkozy plays ping pong as he visits a reintegration school (ERS) in Bagnieres de Luchon, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
5 / 10
<p>China's then-President Hu Jintao plays table tennis at Waseda University in Tokyo May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Koichi Kamoshida/Pool</p>

China's then-President Hu Jintao plays table tennis at Waseda University in Tokyo May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Koichi Kamoshida/Pool

Monday, May 06, 2013

China's then-President Hu Jintao plays table tennis at Waseda University in Tokyo May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Koichi Kamoshida/Pool

Close
6 / 10
<p>Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper plays table tennis at the Huamei Bond International School in Guangzhou February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper plays table tennis at the Huamei Bond International School in Guangzhou February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Monday, May 06, 2013

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper plays table tennis at the Huamei Bond International School in Guangzhou February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
7 / 10
<p>Belgium's Crown Princess Mathilde (R) plays ping pong while Crown Prince Philippe watches, during the 20th anniversary of the Queen Paola Foundation at the royal estate in Laeken, Brussels September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule</p>

Belgium's Crown Princess Mathilde (R) plays ping pong while Crown Prince Philippe watches, during the 20th anniversary of the Queen Paola Foundation at the royal estate in Laeken, Brussels September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Monday, May 06, 2013

Belgium's Crown Princess Mathilde (R) plays ping pong while Crown Prince Philippe watches, during the 20th anniversary of the Queen Paola Foundation at the royal estate in Laeken, Brussels September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Close
8 / 10
<p>Britain's then-Prime Minster Gordon Brown (L) and Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, Andy Burnham, play table tennis during a visit to Tottenham Hotspur's training complex, in Chigwell, east London January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool</p>

Britain's then-Prime Minster Gordon Brown (L) and Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, Andy Burnham, play table tennis during a visit to Tottenham Hotspur's training complex, in Chigwell, east London January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool more

Monday, May 06, 2013

Britain's then-Prime Minster Gordon Brown (L) and Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, Andy Burnham, play table tennis during a visit to Tottenham Hotspur's training complex, in Chigwell, east London January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Close
9 / 10
<p>China's then-Foreign Minister Li Zhaoxing plays table tennis with Israeli Foreign Minister Silvan Shalom following their meeting in Jerusalem June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen</p>

China's then-Foreign Minister Li Zhaoxing plays table tennis with Israeli Foreign Minister Silvan Shalom following their meeting in Jerusalem June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen

Monday, May 06, 2013

China's then-Foreign Minister Li Zhaoxing plays table tennis with Israeli Foreign Minister Silvan Shalom following their meeting in Jerusalem June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
NRA's annual meeting

NRA's annual meeting

Next Slideshows

NRA's annual meeting

NRA's annual meeting

About 70,000 members and 550 vendors attended the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas.

May 06 2013
Orthodox Good Friday

Orthodox Good Friday

Thousands of worshipers retrace the route of Jesus, during the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday celebrations.

May 03 2013
Solar-powered plane

Solar-powered plane

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off for the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission.

May 03 2013
Larger-than-life rubber ducky

Larger-than-life rubber ducky

A 16.5-meter-high inflatable rubber duck by conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats on Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour.

May 02 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast