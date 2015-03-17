Power struggle for Libya

Fighters from Misrata open a container of ammunition as they prepare to fight Islamic State fighters near Sirte March 16, 2015. Militants loyal to Islamic State, the group that controls much of Syria and Iraq, have been exploiting chaos in Libya...more

Fighters from Misrata open a container of ammunition as they prepare to fight Islamic State fighters near Sirte March 16, 2015. Militants loyal to Islamic State, the group that controls much of Syria and Iraq, have been exploiting chaos in Libya where two governments allied to armed factions are vying for power four years after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

