Powerball fever
A crowd gathers in front of the 7-Eleven store where a winning Powerball ticket was sold, in Chino Hills, California January 13, 2016. A winning ticket was sold there for the massive $1.59 billion Powerball lottery officials said after drawing the...more
Powerball jackpot co-winners Lisa and John Robinson of Munford, Tennessee speak to the media at the headquarters of the Tennessee Lottery in Nashville, Tennessee January 15, 2016. A Tennessee couple holding one of three winning tickets for this...more
7-Eleven store clerk M. Faroqui celebrates after selling a winning Powerball ticket in Chino Hills, California January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
The winning Powerball number is shown after being drawn at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida January 13, 2016. The winning numbers are 8-27-34-4-19 and the Powerball number is 10. A winning ticket for the biggest-ever $1.59 billion...more
The winning Powerball numbers are shown after being drawn at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida January 13, 2016. The winning numbers are 8-27-34-4-19 and the Powerball number is 10.REUTERS/Philip Sears
People line up to buy Powerball lottery tickets at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Los Angeles, California, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An advertisement for Powerball tickets is displayed in a store in Brooklyn, New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People line up to buy Powerball lottery tickets at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Los Angeles, California, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bluebird Liquor displays signs showing previous amounts won by lottery winners from tickets bought in the store in Hawthorne, Los Angeles, California, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hundreds of people wait in line to purchase tickets for the Powerball lottery at the CA lotto store in San Bernardino County, California, on the California-Nevada state line January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A person fills out numbers on a Powerball ticket at Talbert's Ice & Beverage Service in Bethesda, Maryland January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Hundreds of people wait in line to purchase tickets for the Powerball lottery at the CA lotto store in San Bernardino County, California, on the California-Nevada state line January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A person holds a Powerball ticket in New York January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Hundreds of people wait in line to purchase tickets for the Powerball lottery at the CA lotto store in San Bernardino County, California, on the California-Nevada state line January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Customers purchase tickets for the Powerball lottery at the CA lotto store in San Bernardino County, California, on the California-Nevada state line January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Hundreds of people wait in line to purchase tickets for the Powerball lottery at the CA lotto store in San Bernardino County, California, on the California-Nevada state line January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A customer shows their tickets for the Powerball lottery at the CA lotto store in San Bernardino County, California on the California-Nevada state line January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A vendor sells a ticket for the $700 million Powerball lottery draw at Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The winning Powerball numbers are shown after being drawn at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida January 9, 2016. The winning numbers are 32-16-19-57-34 and the Powerball number is 13.REUTERS/Philip Sears
The winning Powerball number is shown after being drawn at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida January 9, 2016. The winning numbers are 32-16-19-57-34 and the Powerball number is 13. REUTERS/Philip Sears
Host Sam Arlen speaks as the winning Powerball numbers are about to be drawn at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Philip Sears
