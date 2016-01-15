Powerball fever

Powerball jackpot co-winners Lisa and John Robinson of Munford, Tennessee speak to the media at the headquarters of the Tennessee Lottery in Nashville, Tennessee January 15, 2016. A Tennessee couple holding one of three winning tickets for this...more

Powerball jackpot co-winners Lisa and John Robinson of Munford, Tennessee speak to the media at the headquarters of the Tennessee Lottery in Nashville, Tennessee January 15, 2016. A Tennessee couple holding one of three winning tickets for this week's record $1.6 billion U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot said they will keep their jobs because "you just can't sit down and do nothing." REUTERS/Harrison McClary

