Powerhouse wildfire
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California early Sunday morning June 2, 2013. The Powerhouse Fire remained at 15 percent...more
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California early Sunday morning June 2, 2013. The Powerhouse Fire remained at 15 percent containment after ravaging over 5,600 acres of the forest by Saturday evening. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a wildfire burning in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a wildfire burning in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighter monitors flames from a wildfire burning at a horse ranch in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighter monitors flames from a wildfire burning at a horse ranch in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighter gestures as flames from a wildfire burn at a horse ranch in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighter gestures as flames from a wildfire burn at a horse ranch in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighter walks on a road covered in heavy smoke from a wildfire near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighter walks on a road covered in heavy smoke from a wildfire near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighter monitors flames from a wildfire near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighter monitors flames from a wildfire near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A chimney stands amid burned rubble of a structure on Lake Hughes Road near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A chimney stands amid burned rubble of a structure on Lake Hughes Road near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A local resident looks at a neighbor's two-story house engulfed in flames, as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1,...more
A local resident looks at a neighbor's two-story house engulfed in flames, as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California early Sunday morning June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California early Sunday morning June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Firefighters killed battling blaze
Four firefighters are killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston.
Heat in the Northeast
The National Weather Service predicts highs of around 90 degrees in the Northeast throughout the weekend.
Blockupy vs. the banks
Thousands of demonstrators from the Blockupy movement protest the ECB and other financial institutions in Frankfurt, Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.