Mon Jun 3, 2013

Powerhouse wildfire

<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California early Sunday morning June 2, 2013. The Powerhouse Fire remained at 15 percent containment after ravaging over 5,600 acres of the forest by Saturday evening. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, June 03, 2013

<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A firefighting helicopter drops water on a wildfire burning in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>A firefighter monitors flames from a wildfire burning at a horse ranch in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>A firefighter gestures as flames from a wildfire burn at a horse ranch in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>A firefighter walks on a road covered in heavy smoke from a wildfire near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>A firefighter monitors flames from a wildfire near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>A chimney stands amid burned rubble of a structure on Lake Hughes Road near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A local resident looks at a neighbor's two-story house engulfed in flames, as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California early Sunday morning June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

