Prayers for Muhammad Ali
The coffin of late boxing champion Muhammad Ali arrives for a jenazah, an Islamic funeral prayer, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Salma Selenica, 12, adjusts the headscarf of her sister Layla, 8, ahead of the jenazah. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Worshipers and well-wishers take photographs as the casket with the body of Muhammad Ali is brought for his jenazah. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Nahed Ahmed Zeead (C), 51, of Iraq, takes part in the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Boxer promoter Don King (C) and former world champion boxer and gold medalist Sugar Ray Leonard (R) attend the jenazah. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Thousands attend the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman holds the Holy book Quran during the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Reverend Jesse Jackson attends the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women attend the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man and woman arrive to take part in the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A kid waits to attend the jenazah. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ali Aldhefary arrives to take part in the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women gather to take part in the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman takes a selfie with her mobile phone as people arrive. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A hearse arrives with the casket of the late Muhammad Ali. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Sugar Ray Leonard (C) talks with people taking part in the jenazah service. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Girls read the Holy book the Quran after arriving for the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People attend the jenazah prayer. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
