Pictures | Thu Jun 9, 2016 | 5:00pm EDT

Prayers for Muhammad Ali

The coffin of late boxing champion Muhammad Ali arrives for a jenazah, an Islamic funeral prayer, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Salma Selenica, 12, adjusts the headscarf of her sister Layla, 8, ahead of the jenazah. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Worshipers and well-wishers take photographs as the casket with the body of Muhammad Ali is brought for his jenazah. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Nahed Ahmed Zeead (C), 51, of Iraq, takes part in the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Boxer promoter Don King (C) and former world champion boxer and gold medalist Sugar Ray Leonard (R) attend the jenazah. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Thousands attend the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
The coffin of late boxing champion Muhammad Ali arrives for a jenazah. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A woman holds the Holy book Quran during the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Reverend Jesse Jackson attends the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Women attend the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A man and woman arrive to take part in the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A kid waits to attend the jenazah. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Ali Aldhefary arrives to take part in the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Women gather to take part in the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A woman takes a selfie with her mobile phone as people arrive. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A hearse arrives with the casket of the late Muhammad Ali. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Sugar Ray Leonard (C) talks with people taking part in the jenazah service. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Girls read the Holy book the Quran after arriving for the jenazah. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
People attend the jenazah prayer. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
