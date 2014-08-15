Edition:
Prayers in Gaza

Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the offensive in Gaza City August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians attend Friday prayers inside a mosque which witnesses said was badly damaged by an Israel air strike during the offensive in Gaza City August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Unexploded shells that have been disarmed, which Palestinians say were fired by Israeli troops during the Israeli offensive, are placed by worshipers nearby as they perform Friday prayers next to the remains of a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the offensive in the central Gaza Strip August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians attend Friday prayers next to the remains of a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the Israeli offensive in the central Gaza Strip August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians perform Friday prayers next to the remains of a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the Israeli offensive, in the central Gaza Strip August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians attend Friday prayers inside a mosque which witnesses said was badly damaged by an Israel air strike during the offensive in Gaza City August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man attends the Eid al-Fitr prayer at al-Farouk mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians attend Friday prayers next to the remains of a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the Israeli offensive in the central Gaza Strip August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians attend the Eid al-Fitr prayer at al-Farouk mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian preaches a sermon during Friday prayers at Al-Farouk mosque which witnesses said was badly damaged by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians attend Friday prayers at Al-Farouk mosque which witnesses said was badly destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians attend the Eid al-Fitr prayer at al-Farouk mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

