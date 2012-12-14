Praying for Chavez
A woman holds a figurine of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, as she attends a mass to pray for Chavez's health in Caracas December 11, 2012. President Chavez suffered unexpected bleeding caused by a six-hour cancer operation in Cuba, the government...more
A woman holds a figurine of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, as she attends a mass to pray for Chavez's health in Caracas December 11, 2012. President Chavez suffered unexpected bleeding caused by a six-hour cancer operation in Cuba, the government said, although the ailing president's condition began to improve on Thursday. The 58-year-old's health has deteriorated dramatically since he won re-election two months ago, casting doubt on the future of his "21st century socialism" project, which won him huge support among the poor but infuriated adversaries who denounce him as a fledgling dictator. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman holds a figurine of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, as she attends a mass to pray for Chavez's health in Caracas December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A follower of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez reacts while gathering with other followers to express her support for him and to pray for his health at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Followers of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gather to express their support to him and pray for his health at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A priest holds a mass to pray for Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in the Jesus de Miramar church in Havana, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Military personnel attend a mass to pray for Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez signs a giant poster in support of him in Caracas December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez weeps while attending a campaign rally of United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV)'s candidate for Miranda state governor, Elias Jaua, in Los Teques outside Caracas December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez participate in a campaign rally of United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV)'s candidate for Miranda state governor, Elias Jaua, in Los Teques outside Caracas December 13, 2012. The banner reads "Now...more
A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures during a campaign rally of United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV)'s candidate for Miranda state governor, Elias Jaua, in Los Teques outside Caracas December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva more
A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds a picture of him while attending a campaign rally of United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV)'s candidate for Miranda state governor, Elias Jaua, in Los Teques outside Caracas December 13, 2012....more
A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez kisses a poster of him after a mass for his health and recovery at the Venezuelan embassy in Panama City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez weeps while attending a campaign rally of United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV)'s candidate for Miranda state governor, Elias Jaua, in Los Teques outside Caracas December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge...more
A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds a figurine of the Virgin Mary, as she attends a mass to pray for Chavez's health in Caracas December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Followers of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cry as they gather to express their support to him and pray for his health at Plaza Bolivar in Maracaibo December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Followers of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gather to express support for him and pray for his health at Plaza Bolivar in Maracaibo December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Followers of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gather to express their support to him and pray for his health at Plaza Bolivar in Maracaibo December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds a picture of him and former Cuban leader Fidel Castro (L), as she attends a mass to pray for Chavez's health in Caracas December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Followers of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gather to express their support to him and pray for his health at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
