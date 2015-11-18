Praying to the sun god

Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhat Puja in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2015. Hindus celebrate "Chhat", a four-day festival that honors the sun god, by praying at sunrise...more

Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhat Puja in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2015. Hindus celebrate "Chhat", a four-day festival that honors the sun god, by praying at sunrise and sunset, and seek blessings for one's family by giving offerings. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

