Pictures | Wed Nov 18, 2015 | 1:10pm EST

Praying to the sun god

Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhat Puja in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2015. Hindus celebrate "Chhat", a four-day festival that honors the sun god, by praying at sunrise and sunset, and seek blessings for one's family by giving offerings. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Hindu devotee takes his selfie while sitting on a boat before offering prayers to the rising sun in the polluted waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Smoke rises from the burning incense as a devotee offers prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A devotee offers prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A youth lights firecrackers while celebrating in Agartala, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A girl blows soap bubbles along the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Devotees cross the temporary bridge as they arrive at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Hindu woman stands next to the offerings kept on the banks of river Sabarmati as devotees wait for the rising sun in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
People are seen through a tent as they arrive to offer prayers to the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child in Kolkata, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A devotee offers prayers to the setting sun in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Hindu devotees gather on the banks of a lake to offer prayers to the rising sun in Chandigarh, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Devotees offer prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
An idol of an elephant is kept on the bank of Bagmati river as an offering in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god Surya in the waters of a lake in Chandigarh, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A devotee holding offerings and an oil lamp on her hand offers prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A girl plays with a light bulb along the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Hindu women offer prayers as they wait for the rising sun while standing in the waters of river Ganga in Allahabad, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
