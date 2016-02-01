Pregnant in the Zika zone
Maria de Lourdes, who is nine months pregnant, poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Zika infection has been linked to an unprecedented surge in Brazil of cases of newborns with shrunken heads and brain...more
Women are seen in the shanty town of Beco do Sururu, Recife, Brazil, January 29, 2016. Brazil is losing the battle against the mosquito spreading the Zika virus, President Dilma Rousseff said, calling for a national effort to eradicate the insect....more
Juliana Gomes, who is eight months pregnant poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Worried about being infected by the fast-spreading mosquito-borne Zika virus during her pregnancy, Juliana thinks that the birth...more
A pregnant woman waits to be attended to at the Women's National Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador January 29, 2016. El Salvador on January 21 urged women in the Central American nation to avoid getting pregnant until 2018 to avoid their children...more
Joseilda Maria, who is nine months pregnant, poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Joseilda is very concerned about the health of the child after birth. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Pregnant women wait for a general routine checkup, which includes Zika screening, at the maternity ward of a hospital in Guatemala City, Guatemala, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Elizangela Marques, who is six months pregnant, poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Worried about being infected by the fast-spreading mosquito-borne Zika virus during her pregnancy, Elizangela is awaiting...more
Gisele Felix, who is five months pregnant, applies repellent on her arm at her home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Gisele, who is concerned about the Zika virus, has not gone out of her house during her 30-day vacation, keeping all the...more
Iara Maria Sabino, who is eight months pregnant, poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Worried about being infected by the fast-spreading mosquito-borne Zika virus during her pregnancy, Iara used insect...more
Tatiane Luiza, who is eight months pregnant, is examined by doctors at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Renata Oliveira, who is nine months pregnant, poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A pregnant woman waits to be attended to at the Women's National Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Next Slideshows
Trump, piece by piece
Focusing in on the details of the Republican front runner Donald Trump.
Cruz confidential
On the campaign trail with Republican Ted Cruz.
Bern-ing man
On the campaign trail with Bernie Sanders.
SAG Awards
Highlights from the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.