Thu Dec 6, 2012

Prelude to the Grammys

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Maroon 5 performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Maroon 5 performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Maroon 5 performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Taylor Swift and LL Cool J host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Taylor Swift and LL Cool J host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Taylor Swift and LL Cool J host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Nate Ruess of the band Fun performs with Janelle Monae during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Nate Ruess of the band Fun performs with Janelle Monae during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Nate Ruess of the band Fun performs with Janelle Monae during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Hunter Hayes performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Hunter Hayes performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Hunter Hayes performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

The Lumineers announces nominations during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

The Lumineers announces nominations during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

The Lumineers announces nominations during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

The group Fun performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

The group Fun performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

The group Fun performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Janelle Monae performs with the band Fun during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Janelle Monae performs with the band Fun during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Janelle Monae performs with the band Fun during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Fans take photos of Taylor Swift and LL Cool J with their cell phones as they host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Fans take photos of Taylor Swift and LL Cool J with their cell phones as they host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Fans take photos of Taylor Swift and LL Cool J with their cell phones as they host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

