Preparing for Ebola
David D'Eugenio, founder of the HomeSafety Academy which gives classes and instructions on what to do and how to prepare for catastrophic events, poses with a hazardous materials (Hazmat) suit and packets of dehydrated food (L) in Lake Park, Florida,...more
David D'Eugenio poses with a machete that will be used for hunting, defense or survival, and a backpack containing three days worth of medical and food supplies, in Lake Park, Florida October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
David D'Eugenio stands outside his trailer that is equipped with generators, communication radios, food and other paraphernalia that will be used as a self-contained survival and comfort station against the threat of Ebola and other disasters, in...more
David D'Eugenio poses with a hazardous materials (Hazmat) suit while carrying a backpack containing three days worth of food and medical supplies in Lake Park, Florida, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Books and a cap are displayed for sale in the classroom area of the HomeSafety Academy, which gives instruction on what to do and how to prepare for catastrophic events, in Lake Park, Florida October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
David D'Eugenio conducts a class on the threat of Ebola and what to expect if it becomes widespread in the United States, in Lake Park, Florida October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
David D'Eugenio is surrounded by generators, communication radios, food and other equipment in his trailer that will be used as a self-contained survival and comfort station against the threat of Ebola and other disasters, in Lake Park, Florida...more
Dr. Roy Speiser (L) and David D'Eugenio (R) lead a class on the threat of Ebola and what to expect if it becomes widespread in the United States, in Lake Park, Florida October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
David D'Eugenio is seen before leading a class on the threat of Ebola and what to expect if it becomes widespread in the United States, in Lake Park, Florida October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
David D'Eugenio is seen in his office in Lake Park, Florida October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
David D'Eugenio works in his office in Lake Park, Florida, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
David D'Eugenio watches a documentary on the threat of Ebola and what to expect if it becomes widespread in the United States, during a class on the disease, in Lake Park, Florida October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
