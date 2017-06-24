Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon
Henna is applied to the hands and arms of a customer. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Muslim woman Sumiyah Ahmed, 22, looks at herself in the mirror after receiving a Halal eyebrow treatment. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Palestinian American Muslim woman Raneem Ayesh, 16, has her hair washed. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Huda Quhshi, owner and cosmetologist at the Le'Jemalik Salon and Boutique, dyes the hair of a woman. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A woman picks out a color for highlights in her hair. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Khoda Kheir, 30, receives a Halal eyebrow treatment. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A woman wears her scarf after getting her hair cut and dried. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Farah Ibrahim (C), a 25 year old Palestinian American Muslim, watches as henna is applied on the hands of a customer. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A woman uses her phone while waiting for a family member. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Farah Ibrahim, a 25 year old Palestinian American Muslim, stands outside Le'Jemalik Salon and Boutique after getting her hair dyed. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A raffle box for beauty supplies, with proceeds going to a charity. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Hair dye rests as customers await treatment. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Make-up brushes dry after being washed. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Next Slideshows
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Trump rally in Iowa
President Trump holds a rally with supporters at an arena in Cedar Rapids.
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
The scene of the Philando Castile shooting
Evidence photos from the scene after St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.