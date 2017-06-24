Edition:
Fri Jun 23, 2017

Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon

Henna is applied to the hands and arms of a customer. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Muslim woman Sumiyah Ahmed, 22, looks at herself in the mirror after receiving a Halal eyebrow treatment. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Palestinian American Muslim woman Raneem Ayesh, 16, has her hair washed. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Huda Quhshi, owner and cosmetologist at the Le'Jemalik Salon and Boutique, dyes the hair of a woman. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
A woman picks out a color for highlights in her hair. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Khoda Kheir, 30, receives a Halal eyebrow treatment. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
A woman wears her scarf after getting her hair cut and dried. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Farah Ibrahim (C), a 25 year old Palestinian American Muslim, watches as henna is applied on the hands of a customer. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
A woman uses her phone while waiting for a family member. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Farah Ibrahim, a 25 year old Palestinian American Muslim, stands outside Le'Jemalik Salon and Boutique after getting her hair dyed. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
A raffle box for beauty supplies, with proceeds going to a charity. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Hair dye rests as customers await treatment. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Make-up brushes dry after being washed. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
