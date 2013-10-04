Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 4, 2013 | 7:05pm EDT

Preparing for Karen

<p>A man walks on the beach as clouds form on the horizon in Cancun October 3, 2013. Karen's top winds were holding at 50 mph (80 kph), down from 65 mph (104 kph) a day earlier, and National Hurricane Center forecasters in Miami said the storm looked less likely to strengthen into a hurricane. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

A man walks on the beach as clouds form on the horizon in Cancun October 3, 2013. Karen's top winds were holding at 50 mph (80 kph), down from 65 mph (104 kph) a day earlier, and National Hurricane Center forecasters in Miami said the storm looked...more

Friday, October 04, 2013

A man walks on the beach as clouds form on the horizon in Cancun October 3, 2013. Karen's top winds were holding at 50 mph (80 kph), down from 65 mph (104 kph) a day earlier, and National Hurricane Center forecasters in Miami said the storm looked less likely to strengthen into a hurricane. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
1 / 10
<p>Surfers enjoy the waves created by Tropical Storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

Surfers enjoy the waves created by Tropical Storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Friday, October 04, 2013

Surfers enjoy the waves created by Tropical Storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
2 / 10
<p>Woodrow Middleton prepares sand bags to protect his home for the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Karen in Milton, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

Woodrow Middleton prepares sand bags to protect his home for the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Karen in Milton, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Friday, October 04, 2013

Woodrow Middleton prepares sand bags to protect his home for the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Karen in Milton, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
3 / 10
<p>Josh Kostic (L) and Ashley Curd of Lazy Days Beach Rentals pack up some of the 1,500 umbrellas they rent before the possible arrival of Tropical storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

Josh Kostic (L) and Ashley Curd of Lazy Days Beach Rentals pack up some of the 1,500 umbrellas they rent before the possible arrival of Tropical storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Friday, October 04, 2013

Josh Kostic (L) and Ashley Curd of Lazy Days Beach Rentals pack up some of the 1,500 umbrellas they rent before the possible arrival of Tropical storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
4 / 10
<p>Lifeguards watch to keep swimmers out of the rough surf before the possible arrival of Tropical storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

Lifeguards watch to keep swimmers out of the rough surf before the possible arrival of Tropical storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Friday, October 04, 2013

Lifeguards watch to keep swimmers out of the rough surf before the possible arrival of Tropical storm Karen in Pensacola Beach, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
5 / 10
<p>Director of National Hurricane Center (NHC) Rick Knabb (L), meterologists James Franklin and Daniel Brown (seated) track Tropical Storm Karen movements, at the NHC office in Miami, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas</p>

Director of National Hurricane Center (NHC) Rick Knabb (L), meterologists James Franklin and Daniel Brown (seated) track Tropical Storm Karen movements, at the NHC office in Miami, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas

Friday, October 04, 2013

Director of National Hurricane Center (NHC) Rick Knabb (L), meterologists James Franklin and Daniel Brown (seated) track Tropical Storm Karen movements, at the NHC office in Miami, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas

Close
6 / 10
<p>A satellite image of Tropical Storm Karen is seen at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida nearing noon on October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas</p>

A satellite image of Tropical Storm Karen is seen at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida nearing noon on October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas

Friday, October 04, 2013

A satellite image of Tropical Storm Karen is seen at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida nearing noon on October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas

Close
7 / 10
<p>Director of National Hurricane Center (NHC) Rick Knabb explains the movements of Tropical Storm Karen, in front of a monitor at the NHC office in Miami, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas</p>

Director of National Hurricane Center (NHC) Rick Knabb explains the movements of Tropical Storm Karen, in front of a monitor at the NHC office in Miami, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas

Friday, October 04, 2013

Director of National Hurricane Center (NHC) Rick Knabb explains the movements of Tropical Storm Karen, in front of a monitor at the NHC office in Miami, Florida October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas

Close
8 / 10
<p>Tropical Storm Karen is seen in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES East satellite image taken over the Gulf of Mexico at 16:15 EST (20:15 GMT) October 3, 2013 in this image provided by NOAA. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters</p>

Tropical Storm Karen is seen in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES East satellite image taken over the Gulf of Mexico at 16:15 EST (20:15 GMT) October 3, 2013 in this image provided by NOAA. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via...more

Friday, October 04, 2013

Tropical Storm Karen is seen in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES East satellite image taken over the Gulf of Mexico at 16:15 EST (20:15 GMT) October 3, 2013 in this image provided by NOAA. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

Close
9 / 10
<p>A man swims in the ocean in Cancun October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

A man swims in the ocean in Cancun October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 04, 2013

A man swims in the ocean in Cancun October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Sunny Siberia

Sunny Siberia

Next Slideshows

Sunny Siberia

Sunny Siberia

Despite being known as a place of cold, Siberia still has a summer. A look at how its residents take advantage of the sunny season.

Oct 04 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 04 2013
Riots in Mombasa

Riots in Mombasa

The killing of an Islamic cleric ignites religious tensions in the Kenyan port city.

Oct 04 2013
Broken lives of Fukushima

Broken lives of Fukushima

Damir Sagolj, who covered the impact of the 2011 Sendai tsunami and the following Fukushima disaster returned to the region to document the lives of people who...

Oct 04 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast