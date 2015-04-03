Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 3, 2015 | 2:25pm EDT

Preparing for Passover

Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem, April 2, 2015. The water is used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread to be eaten on the Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
People react as Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths watch as a man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, April 3, 2015. According to the account, the Jews did not have time to prepare leavened bread before fleeing to the promised land. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man, the owner of a bakery, speaks to an employee during the preparation of matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men knead dough as they prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a suitcase with sacks of potatoes during distribution of food to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
An Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands near sacks of potatoes before they are distributed to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
An ultra- Orthodox Jew inspects freshly baked matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stand near sacks of onions during distribution of food to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Schoolchildren stand in the doorway and watch as ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy holds a sack of potatoes during distribution of food to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
An Ultra-Orthodox Jew rests while preparing matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Notes are seen on the ground after they were removed from the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
An Israeli man, who claims descent from an ancient priestly class, throws meat from a freshly slaughtered lamb into a fire during a reenactment ceremony of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
