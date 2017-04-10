Preparing for Passover
People participate in a Jewish religious ceremony called Srifes Chumetz involving a ritual burning of a bonfire before the start of Passover in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, which be used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Men clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to clear space for new notes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Notes are seen placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, as people clear space for new notes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men prepare matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leaven in the city of Ashdod, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, which be used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leaven in the city of Ashdod, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People participate in a Jewish religious ceremony called Srifes Chumetz involving a ritual burning of a bonfire before the start of Passover in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sort their cooking utensils at they dip them in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leaven in the city of Ashdod, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, which be used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries boxes with oranges at a food distribution center providing food products for families ahead of the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover near Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man heats part of a gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, which be used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sort their cooking utensils at they dip them in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Men clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to clear space for new notes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men grind wheat to prepare matza, a traditional unleavened bread, to be eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men prepare matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
