Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 15, 2014 | 11:25pm EST

Preparing for the SAG Awards

<p>Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Wednesday, January 15, 2014

Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
1 / 13
<p>Stage hand Scott Papez works on a chandelier in preparation for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Stage hand Scott Papez works on a chandelier in preparation for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Wednesday, January 15, 2014

Stage hand Scott Papez works on a chandelier in preparation for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
2 / 13
<p>A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings is displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings is displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles,...more

Wednesday, January 15, 2014

A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings is displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
3 / 13
<p>A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January...more

Wednesday, January 15, 2014

A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
4 / 13
<p>Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Wednesday, January 15, 2014

Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
5 / 13
<p>Workers unload the first of several 10-foot tall statues of the Actor during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Workers unload the first of several 10-foot tall statues of the Actor during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Wednesday, January 15, 2014

Workers unload the first of several 10-foot tall statues of the Actor during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
6 / 13
<p>Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Wednesday, January 15, 2014

Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
7 / 13
<p>Scenic artists Dena D' Angelo (L) and Sam Costa make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Scenic artists Dena D' Angelo (L) and Sam Costa make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Wednesday, January 15, 2014

Scenic artists Dena D' Angelo (L) and Sam Costa make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
8 / 13
<p>Stage hands work in the background as items to be auctioned at the Screen Actor Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Stage hands work in the background as items to be auctioned at the Screen Actor Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January...more

Wednesday, January 15, 2014

Stage hands work in the background as items to be auctioned at the Screen Actor Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
9 / 13
<p>Items to be auctioned at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to Benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Items to be auctioned at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to Benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014....more

Wednesday, January 15, 2014

Items to be auctioned at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to Benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
10 / 13
<p>The first of several 10-foot tall statues awaits placement during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

The first of several 10-foot tall statues awaits placement during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Wednesday, January 15, 2014

The first of several 10-foot tall statues awaits placement during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
11 / 13
<p>Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Wednesday, January 15, 2014

Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
12 / 13
<p>Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Wednesday, January 15, 2014

Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Jan 13 2014
Golden Globe after parties

Golden Globe after parties

Inside the after parties following the Golden Globe Awards.

Jan 13 2014
People's Choice red carpet

People's Choice red carpet

Red carpet style at the People's Choice Awards.

Jan 09 2014
People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.

Jan 09 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast