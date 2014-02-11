Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 11, 2014 | 9:55am EST

Preparing for the state dinner

<p>Table settings are on display during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Table settings are on display during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Table settings are on display during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 10
<p>A place setting is displayed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A place setting is displayed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A place setting is displayed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 10
<p>Table settings are photographed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Table settings are photographed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Table settings are photographed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
3 / 10
<p>Table settings are photographed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Table settings are photographed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Table settings are photographed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
4 / 10
<p>A place setting is displayed during a media preview of Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A place setting is displayed during a media preview of Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A place setting is displayed during a media preview of Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 10
<p>A menu for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande is pictured during a media preview at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A menu for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande is pictured during a media preview at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

A menu for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande is pictured during a media preview at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
6 / 10
<p>White House chef Cristeta Comerford talks about preparations for Tuesday's state dinner for French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

White House chef Cristeta Comerford talks about preparations for Tuesday's state dinner for French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

White House chef Cristeta Comerford talks about preparations for Tuesday's state dinner for French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 10
<p>President Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville, February 10, 2014. ...more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

President Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
8 / 10
<p>President Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville February 10, 2014. ...more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

President Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
9 / 10
<p>President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the outside of the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the outside of the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville, February...more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the outside of the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Next Slideshows

Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Aerial acrobatics at the Singapore Airshow.

Feb 10 2014
Power outage in Pennsylvania

Power outage in Pennsylvania

An ice storm knocks out power for thousands in the Philadelphia area.

Feb 09 2014
The lost art of deer calling

The lost art of deer calling

Competitors at the German deer calling championships.

Feb 07 2014
Talking with Leno

Talking with Leno

Famous faces interviewed by Jay Leno.

Feb 06 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast