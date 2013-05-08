Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 8, 2013 | 5:50pm EDT

Preparing for Victory Day

<p>World War Two veteran Pavel Khamluk, 95, (R) poses for a photo with his wife Ekaterina at their home ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. Belarus marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two every year on May 9. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

World War Two veteran Pavel Khamluk, 95, (R) poses for a photo with his wife Ekaterina at their home ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. Belarus marks the Soviet Union's victory over...more

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Pavel Khamluk, 95, (R) poses for a photo with his wife Ekaterina at their home ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. Belarus marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two every year on May 9. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
1 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, (R) is helped by social worker Elena Meshchenko as he has lunch at his home ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, (R) is helped by social worker Elena Meshchenko as he has lunch at his home ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, (R) is helped by social worker Elena Meshchenko as he has lunch at his home ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
2 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, (L) is helped by social worker Elena Meshchenko into a suit with his orders and medals ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, (L) is helped by social worker Elena Meshchenko into a suit with his orders and medals ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. ...more

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, (L) is helped by social worker Elena Meshchenko into a suit with his orders and medals ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
3 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh prepares for celebrations on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh prepares for celebrations on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh prepares for celebrations on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, prepare for celebrations on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. Tarskikh made 227 night flights on a Po-2 biplane across the front line for surveillance and photographing of Nazis target during World War Two in Belarus, Lithuania and East Prussia, took part in a storm of Konigsberg (Kaliningrad) and finished the war in the Baltic port of Danzig (Gdansk). REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, prepare for celebrations on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. Tarskikh made 227 night flights on a Po-2 biplane across the front line for...more

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, prepare for celebrations on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. Tarskikh made 227 night flights on a Po-2 biplane across the front line for surveillance and photographing of Nazis target during World War Two in Belarus, Lithuania and East Prussia, took part in a storm of Konigsberg (Kaliningrad) and finished the war in the Baltic port of Danzig (Gdansk). REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
5 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Davyd Eromolenko, 86, combs his hair at home ahead of Victory Day in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

World War Two veteran Davyd Eromolenko, 86, combs his hair at home ahead of Victory Day in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Davyd Eromolenko, 86, combs his hair at home ahead of Victory Day in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
6 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh, 87, polishes his medals on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh, 87, polishes his medals on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh, 87, polishes his medals on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
7 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh shows an old photo of himself next to his wife Irina, both 87, in their house on the eve of the Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh shows an old photo of himself next to his wife Irina, both 87, in their house on the eve of the Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh shows an old photo of himself next to his wife Irina, both 87, in their house on the eve of the Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
8 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Sergey Alvinski, 90, (L) looks through a family photograph album ahead of Victory Day as his daughter Raisa Dubovets stands behind him in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

World War Two veteran Sergey Alvinski, 90, (L) looks through a family photograph album ahead of Victory Day as his daughter Raisa Dubovets stands behind him in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. ...more

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Sergey Alvinski, 90, (L) looks through a family photograph album ahead of Victory Day as his daughter Raisa Dubovets stands behind him in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
9 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, washes his legs at home ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, washes his legs at home ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, washes his legs at home ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
10 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Grigory Shovgenia, 90, poses for a photo at his house ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

World War Two veteran Grigory Shovgenia, 90, poses for a photo at his house ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Grigory Shovgenia, 90, poses for a photo at his house ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
11 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Grigory Shovgenia, 90, waters a tomato plant in his house ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

World War Two veteran Grigory Shovgenia, 90, waters a tomato plant in his house ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Grigory Shovgenia, 90, waters a tomato plant in his house ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
12 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, feeds his poultry at his house ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, feeds his poultry at his house ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Nikolay Sapanovich, 89, feeds his poultry at his house ahead of Victory Day, in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
13 / 26
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man (R) crosses a street with World War Two veterans as they leave after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man (R) crosses a street with World War Two veterans as they leave after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013....more

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man (R) crosses a street with World War Two veterans as they leave after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
14 / 26
<p>World War Two veterans chat after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

World War Two veterans chat after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veterans chat after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
15 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, are congratulated by children as they walk in a park on the eve of the Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, are congratulated by children as they walk in a park on the eve of the Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, are congratulated by children as they walk in a park on the eve of the Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
16 / 26
<p>A World War Two veteran leaves after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A World War Two veteran leaves after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

A World War Two veteran leaves after a ceremony marking Victory Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
17 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, walk at the Victory Memorial on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, walk at the Victory Memorial on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, walk at the Victory Memorial on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
18 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, hold hands as they walk in a park on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, hold hands as they walk in a park on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, hold hands as they walk in a park on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
19 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, lay flowers at the Eternal Flame Memorial on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, lay flowers at the Eternal Flame Memorial on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Michael Tarskikh and his wife Irina, both 87, lay flowers at the Eternal Flame Memorial on the eve of Victory Day in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
20 / 26
<p>Russia President Vladimir Putin (3rd R) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier on the eve of Victory Day in Moscow May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russia President Vladimir Putin (3rd R) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier on the eve of Victory Day in Moscow May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

Russia President Vladimir Putin (3rd R) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier on the eve of Victory Day in Moscow May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
21 / 26
<p>Russia President Vladimir Putin (3rd L) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier on the eve of Victory Day in Moscow May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russia President Vladimir Putin (3rd L) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier on the eve of Victory Day in Moscow May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Pool

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

Russia President Vladimir Putin (3rd L) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier on the eve of Victory Day in Moscow May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
22 / 26
<p>A World War Two veteran dances with a girl dressed in a Red Army uniform during a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin</p>

A World War Two veteran dances with a girl dressed in a Red Army uniform during a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

A World War Two veteran dances with a girl dressed in a Red Army uniform during a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin

Close
23 / 26
<p>Youths dressed in Red Army uniforms participate in a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin</p>

Youths dressed in Red Army uniforms participate in a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

Youths dressed in Red Army uniforms participate in a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin

Close
24 / 26
<p>Youths dressed in Red Army uniforms participate in a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin</p>

Youths dressed in Red Army uniforms participate in a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

Youths dressed in Red Army uniforms participate in a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin

Close
25 / 26
<p>World War Two veteran Nikolay Mokhan, 87, (R) walks to take part in a meeting on the eve of Victory Day in Minsk May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

World War Two veteran Nikolay Mokhan, 87, (R) walks to take part in a meeting on the eve of Victory Day in Minsk May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, May 08, 2013

World War Two veteran Nikolay Mokhan, 87, (R) walks to take part in a meeting on the eve of Victory Day in Minsk May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Tying the knot at 88

Tying the knot at 88

Next Slideshows

Tying the knot at 88

Tying the knot at 88

A Guadalcanal veteran marries at a Los Angeles hospital.

May 08 2013
China's breast milk bank

China's breast milk bank

With China's first breast milk bank opening in June at the center, about 80 moms have donated to premature babies and other needy infants since the trial period...

May 08 2013
Life after floods in Uganda

Life after floods in Uganda

Up to 20,000 people have been affected by the floods in Uganda's Kasese district.

May 08 2013
Lamborghini turns 50

Lamborghini turns 50

The iconic Italian luxury sports car maker turns fifty.

May 07 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast