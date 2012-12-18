Prepping for the apocalypse
Phil Burns pulls a gun from his backpack full of survival supplies at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. While most "preppers" discount the Mayan calendar prophecy, many are preparing to be self-sufficient for threats like nuclear...more
Phil Burns pulls a gun from his backpack full of survival supplies at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. While most "preppers" discount the Mayan calendar prophecy, many are preparing to be self-sufficient for threats like nuclear war, natural disaster, famine and economic collapse. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Phil Burns inventories some of the gear in a backpack full of survival supplies at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Phil Burns inventories some of the gear in a backpack full of survival supplies at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Phil Burns, a firearms instructor, at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Phil Burns, a firearms instructor, at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Phil Burns demonstrates the air purifying SCape Mask at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Phil Burns demonstrates the air purifying SCape Mask at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sami Porenta and Hugh Vail package emergency camp stoves at American Prepper Network's warehouse in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sami Porenta and Hugh Vail package emergency camp stoves at American Prepper Network's warehouse in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Freeze dried meals, which are a staple of preppers, fill the racks at Grandma's Country Foods in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Freeze dried meals, which are a staple of preppers, fill the racks at Grandma's Country Foods in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mike Porenta prepares to ship emergency camp stoves at American Prepper Network's warehouse in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mike Porenta prepares to ship emergency camp stoves at American Prepper Network's warehouse in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Freeze dried meals and emergency food rations, which are a staple of preppers, fill the racks at Grandma's Country Foods in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Freeze dried meals and emergency food rations, which are a staple of preppers, fill the racks at Grandma's Country Foods in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Hugh Vail inventories his food storage at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Hugh Vail inventories his food storage at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Hugh Vail cuts firewood at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Hugh Vail cuts firewood at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Hugh Vail inventories his food storage at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Hugh Vail inventories his food storage at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Employees work on the construction of a bunker at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 12, 2012. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Employees work on the construction of a bunker at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 12, 2012. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Paul Seyfried climbs into a bunker he is constructing for a client at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 12, 2012. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Paul Seyfried climbs into a bunker he is constructing for a client at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 12, 2012. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Paul Seyfried stands in a bunker he is constructing for a client at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 12, 2012. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Paul Seyfried stands in a bunker he is constructing for a client at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 12, 2012. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Elijah Holland carries a chicken to be processed at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina December 13, 2012. Prepper Mike Holland lives with his wife, four children and three other men on their 13 acre property where they raise,...more
Elijah Holland carries a chicken to be processed at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina December 13, 2012. Prepper Mike Holland lives with his wife, four children and three other men on their 13 acre property where they raise, chickens, turkey, goat and a cow for milk. In addition to livestock they also have a greenhouse and a few trailers that house food storage including multiple freezers. Outside of food preparations Holland has ammunition and firearms, a safe room, security cameras and a military grade generator for power. REUTERS/Chris Keane
James Grant cuts a chicken's neck as he helps in the slaughter at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. Prepper Mike Holland lives with his wife, four children and three other men on their 13 acre property where...more
James Grant cuts a chicken's neck as he helps in the slaughter at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. Prepper Mike Holland lives with his wife, four children and three other men on their 13 acre property where they raise, chickens, turkey, goat and a cow for milk. In addition to livestock they also have a greenhouse and a few trailers that house food storage including multiple freezers. Outside of food preparations Holland has ammunition and firearms, a safe room, security cameras and a military grade generator for power. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A knife is covered with blood and a few feathers while it is used to slaughter chickens at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A knife is covered with blood and a few feathers while it is used to slaughter chickens at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mike Holland looks over as a chicken is run through the plucker after being slaughtered at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mike Holland looks over as a chicken is run through the plucker after being slaughtered at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Noah Holland carries two chickens to be slaughtered at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Noah Holland carries two chickens to be slaughtered at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mike Holland talks to his son Noah in the living room of their home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mike Holland talks to his son Noah in the living room of their home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mike Holland reviews the date of a can of dry nonfat milk that he canned at the LDS cannery at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mike Holland reviews the date of a can of dry nonfat milk that he canned at the LDS cannery at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mike Holland reviews his stock of dry food storage in a trailer at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mike Holland reviews his stock of dry food storage in a trailer at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
James Blair cleans chickens at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
James Blair cleans chickens at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mike Holland sits in the living room of his home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mike Holland sits in the living room of his home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mike Holland sits in the living room of his home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mike Holland sits in the living room of his home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
James Blair cleans chickens in the sink at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
James Blair cleans chickens in the sink at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice spreads grass seed across a two acre field at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. Preppers Jeff and Jeanie Nice live on a 13 acre farm where they raise beef, chicken, turkey and can vegetables from their garden....more
Jeff Nice spreads grass seed across a two acre field at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. Preppers Jeff and Jeanie Nice live on a 13 acre farm where they raise beef, chicken, turkey and can vegetables from their garden. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeanie Nice trims excess meat off a cooked chicken to be used in soup in her kitchen in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeanie Nice trims excess meat off a cooked chicken to be used in soup in her kitchen in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeanie Nice and her husband Jeff Nice carry parts for a shelving unit into their barn on their farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. After completion of a government contact working in computers Jeff has spent most of his time on the...more
Jeanie Nice and her husband Jeff Nice carry parts for a shelving unit into their barn on their farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. After completion of a government contact working in computers Jeff has spent most of his time on the farm tending to the livestock and general chores such as planting grass or keeping his equipment in working order. On the farm is a 200 yard rifle range where Jeff teaches hunter education and gun safety. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice empties his boot of dried corn at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice empties his boot of dried corn at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice repairs a tractor disk at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice repairs a tractor disk at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice holds a container of dried corn for one of his goats as he feeds his livestock in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice holds a container of dried corn for one of his goats as he feeds his livestock in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice looks into one of his two freezers where he keeps frozen chickens at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice looks into one of his two freezers where he keeps frozen chickens at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Chickens are seen in one of two freezers at the Nice family farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Chickens are seen in one of two freezers at the Nice family farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice holds a frozen chicken from his freezer at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice holds a frozen chicken from his freezer at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A pen rests on a notepad with a list of chores at the Nice family farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A pen rests on a notepad with a list of chores at the Nice family farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice tends to his honey bees on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice tends to his honey bees on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice carries a small piece of honeycomb as honey bees swarm on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice carries a small piece of honeycomb as honey bees swarm on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice stands on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice stands on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice and his wife Jeanie Nice look over feeding livestock on their farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Jeff Nice and his wife Jeanie Nice look over feeding livestock on their farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
