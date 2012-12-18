Edition:
Prepping for the apocalypse

<p>Phil Burns pulls a gun from his backpack full of survival supplies at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. While most "preppers" discount the Mayan calendar prophecy, many are preparing to be self-sufficient for threats like nuclear war, natural disaster, famine and economic collapse. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

December 14, 2012. Phil Burns pulls a gun from his backpack full of survival supplies at his home in American Fork, Utah. While most "preppers" discount the Mayan calendar prophecy, many are preparing to be self-sufficient for threats like nuclear war, natural disaster, famine and economic collapse.

<p>Phil Burns inventories some of the gear in a backpack full of survival supplies at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

December 14, 2012. Phil Burns inventories some of the gear in a backpack full of survival supplies at his home in American Fork, Utah.

<p>Phil Burns, a firearms instructor, at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

December 14, 2012. Phil Burns, a firearms instructor, at his home in American Fork, Utah.

<p>Phil Burns demonstrates the air purifying SCape Mask at his home in American Fork, Utah, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

December 14, 2012. Phil Burns demonstrates the air purifying SCape Mask at his home in American Fork, Utah.

<p>Sami Porenta and Hugh Vail package emergency camp stoves at American Prepper Network's warehouse in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

December 10, 2012. Sami Porenta and Hugh Vail package emergency camp stoves at American Prepper Network's warehouse in Sandy, Utah.

<p>Freeze dried meals, which are a staple of preppers, fill the racks at Grandma's Country Foods in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

December 10, 2012. Freeze dried meals, which are a staple of preppers, fill the racks at Grandma's Country Foods in Sandy, Utah.

<p>Mike Porenta prepares to ship emergency camp stoves at American Prepper Network's warehouse in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

December 10, 2012. Mike Porenta prepares to ship emergency camp stoves at American Prepper Network's warehouse in Sandy, Utah.

<p>Freeze dried meals and emergency food rations, which are a staple of preppers, fill the racks at Grandma's Country Foods in Sandy, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

December 10, 2012. Freeze dried meals and emergency food rations, which are a staple of preppers, fill the racks at Grandma's Country Foods in Sandy, Utah.

<p>Hugh Vail inventories his food storage at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

December 10, 2012. Hugh Vail inventories his food storage at his home in Bountiful, Utah.

<p>Hugh Vail cuts firewood at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

December 10, 2012. Hugh Vail cuts firewood at his home in Bountiful, Utah.

<p>Hugh Vail inventories his food storage at his home in Bountiful, Utah, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

December 10, 2012. Hugh Vail inventories his food storage at his home in Bountiful, Utah.

<p>Employees work on the construction of a bunker at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 12, 2012. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

December 12, 2012. Employees work on the construction of a bunker at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900.

<p>Paul Seyfried climbs into a bunker he is constructing for a client at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 12, 2012. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

December 12, 2012. Paul Seyfried climbs into a bunker he is constructing for a client at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900.

<p>Paul Seyfried stands in a bunker he is constructing for a client at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah, December 12, 2012. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

December 12, 2012. Paul Seyfried stands in a bunker he is constructing for a client at Utah Shelter Systems in North Salt Lake, Utah. The price of the shelters range from $51,800 to $64,900.

<p>Elijah Holland carries a chicken to be processed at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina December 13, 2012. Prepper Mike Holland lives with his wife, four children and three other men on their 13 acre property where they raise, chickens, turkey, goat and a cow for milk. In addition to livestock they also have a greenhouse and a few trailers that house food storage including multiple freezers. Outside of food preparations Holland has ammunition and firearms, a safe room, security cameras and a military grade generator for power. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 13, 2012. Elijah Holland carries a chicken to be processed at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina. Prepper Mike Holland lives with his wife, four children and three other men on their 13 acre property where they raise chickens, turkey, goat and a cow for milk. In addition to livestock they also have a greenhouse and a few trailers that house food storage including multiple freezers. Outside of food preparations Holland has ammunition and firearms, a safe room, security cameras and a military grade generator for power.

<p>James Grant cuts a chicken's neck as he helps in the slaughter at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. Prepper Mike Holland lives with his wife, four children and three other men on their 13 acre property where they raise, chickens, turkey, goat and a cow for milk. In addition to livestock they also have a greenhouse and a few trailers that house food storage including multiple freezers. Outside of food preparations Holland has ammunition and firearms, a safe room, security cameras and a military grade generator for power. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 13, 2012. James Grant cuts a chicken's neck as he helps in the slaughter at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina. Prepper Mike Holland lives with his wife, four children and three other men on their 13 acre property where they raise chickens, turkey, goat and a cow for milk. In addition to livestock they also have a greenhouse and a few trailers that house food storage including multiple freezers. Outside of food preparations Holland has ammunition and firearms, a safe room, security cameras and a military grade generator for power.

<p>A knife is covered with blood and a few feathers while it is used to slaughter chickens at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 13, 2012. A knife is covered with blood and a few feathers while it is used to slaughter chickens at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina.

<p>Mike Holland looks over as a chicken is run through the plucker after being slaughtered at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 13, 2012. Mike Holland looks over as a chicken is run through the plucker after being slaughtered at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina.

<p>Noah Holland carries two chickens to be slaughtered at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 13, 2012. Noah Holland carries two chickens to be slaughtered at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina.

<p>Mike Holland talks to his son Noah in the living room of their home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 13, 2012. Mike Holland talks to his son Noah in the living room of their home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina.

<p>Mike Holland reviews the date of a can of dry nonfat milk that he canned at the LDS cannery at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 13, 2012. Mike Holland reviews the date of a can of dry nonfat milk that he canned at the LDS cannery at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina.

<p>Mike Holland reviews his stock of dry food storage in a trailer at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 13, 2012. Mike Holland reviews his stock of dry food storage in a trailer at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina.

<p>James Blair cleans chickens at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 13, 2012. James Blair cleans chickens at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina.

<p>Mike Holland sits in the living room of his home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 13, 2012. Mike Holland sits in the living room of his home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina.

<p>Mike Holland sits in the living room of his home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 13, 2012. Mike Holland sits in the living room of his home at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina.

<p>James Blair cleans chickens in the sink at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 13, 2012. James Blair cleans chickens in the sink at the Holland family property in Warrenton, North Carolina.

<p>Jeff Nice spreads grass seed across a two acre field at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. Preppers Jeff and Jeanie Nice live on a 13 acre farm where they raise beef, chicken, turkey and can vegetables from their garden. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 14, 2012. Jeff Nice spreads grass seed across a two acre field at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina. Preppers Jeff and Jeanie Nice live on a 13 acre farm where they raise beef, chicken, turkey and can vegetables from their garden.

<p>Jeanie Nice trims excess meat off a cooked chicken to be used in soup in her kitchen in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 14, 2012. Jeanie Nice trims excess meat off a cooked chicken to be used in soup in her kitchen in Kinston, North Carolina.

<p>Jeanie Nice and her husband Jeff Nice carry parts for a shelving unit into their barn on their farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. After completion of a government contact working in computers Jeff has spent most of his time on the farm tending to the livestock and general chores such as planting grass or keeping his equipment in working order. On the farm is a 200 yard rifle range where Jeff teaches hunter education and gun safety. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 14, 2012. Jeanie Nice and her husband Jeff Nice carry parts for a shelving unit into their barn on their farm in Kinston, North Carolina. After completion of a government contact working in computers Jeff has spent most of his time on the farm tending to the livestock and general chores such as planting grass or keeping his equipment in working order. On the farm is a 200 yard rifle range where Jeff teaches hunter education and gun safety.

<p>Jeff Nice empties his boot of dried corn at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 14, 2012. Jeff Nice empties his boot of dried corn at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina.

<p>Jeff Nice repairs a tractor disk at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 14, 2012. Jeff Nice repairs a tractor disk at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina.

<p>Jeff Nice holds a container of dried corn for one of his goats as he feeds his livestock in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 14, 2012. Jeff Nice holds a container of dried corn for one of his goats as he feeds his livestock in Kinston, North Carolina.

<p>Jeff Nice looks into one of his two freezers where he keeps frozen chickens at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

December 14, 2012. Jeff Nice looks into one of his two freezers where he keeps frozen chickens at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina.

<p>Chickens are seen in one of two freezers at the Nice family farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

December 14, 2012. Chickens are seen in one of two freezers at the Nice family farm in Kinston, North Carolina.

<p>Jeff Nice holds a frozen chicken from his freezer at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 14, 2012. Jeff Nice holds a frozen chicken from his freezer at his farm in Kinston, North Carolina.

<p>A pen rests on a notepad with a list of chores at the Nice family farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 14, 2012. A pen rests on a notepad with a list of chores at the Nice family farm in Kinston, North Carolina.

<p>Jeff Nice tends to his honey bees on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 14, 2012. Jeff Nice tends to his honey bees on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina.

<p>Jeff Nice carries a small piece of honeycomb as honey bees swarm on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 14, 2012. Jeff Nice carries a small piece of honeycomb as honey bees swarm on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina.

<p>Jeff Nice stands on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 14, 2012. Jeff Nice stands on his farm in Kinston, North Carolina.

<p>Jeff Nice and his wife Jeanie Nice look over feeding livestock on their farm in Kinston, North Carolina, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

December 14, 2012. Jeff Nice and his wife Jeanie Nice look over feeding livestock on their farm in Kinston, North Carolina.

