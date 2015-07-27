President Obama in Kenya
President Barack Obama attends a private dinner with family members at his hotel restaurant after arriving in Nairobi July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama tells the crowd not to push as he greets the audience after his remarks at an indoor stadium in Nairobi July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama holds a roundtable discussion with civil society leaders at Kenyatta University in Nairobi July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama waves to the crowd as he departs after his remarks at an indoor stadium in Nairobi July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama talks with a solar power businessperson at the Power Africa Innovation Fair at the United Nations compound in Nairobi, Kenya July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Auma Obama (L) hugs her half-brother President Barack Obama (R) during an event at an indoor stadium in Nairobi July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
President Barack Obama stifles a yawn as he waits for reporters to depart the room as he and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (not pictured) sit down to a bilateral meeting at the State House in Nairobi July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama talks with a biofuel business owner at the Power Africa Innovation Fair at the United Nations compound in Nairobi, Kenya July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Crowds line the motorcade route as President Barack Obama travels to deliver remarks at an indoor stadium in Nairobi July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mama Sarah Obama (C, in orange), step grandmother to U.S. President Barack Obama, and Ngina Kenyatta (R, in pink), the mother of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, look on as presidents Obama and Kenyatta deliver toasts at the end of a state dinner in...more
President Barack Obama receives flowers from a girl as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) at the end of a joint news conference after their meeting at the State House in Nairobi July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents cheer as the convoy of President Barack Obama drives to the State House in Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Boniface Mwangi
The crowd reacts as U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) takes the stage to deliver remarks at an indoor stadium in Nairobi July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Crowds line the motorcade route as President Barack Obama travels to deliver remarks at an indoor stadium in Nairobi July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A program sits on a table as President Barack Obama and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (not pictured) deliver toasts at the end of a state dinner in Obama's honor at the State House in Nairobi July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama embraces his half-sister Auma Obama (L) and is greeted by Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A crowd watches the compound where President Barack Obama's Marine One helicopter (not pictured) had just landed in downtown Nairobi, Kenya July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dancers wave to President Barack Obama as he departs for Ethiopia aboard Air Force One from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Secret Service agent (R) keeps watch as President Barack Obama (L) lays a wreath at Memorial Park on the former site of the U.S. Embassy, where al Qaeda bombed the compound in 1998 killing more than 200 people, in Nairobi July 25, 2015....more
President Barack Obama's motorcade, with U.S. and Kenya flags affixed, sits outside as he delivers remarks at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit at the United Nations compound in Nairobi, Kenya July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase made from the dried bark and leaves of a banana tree arrives at the Memorial Park to pay his respects shortly after President Barack Obama laid a wreath in honor of those who died after an al Qaeda attack...more
Police officers guard the route as President Barack Obama travels to participate in a bilateral meeting with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State House in Nairobi July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) looks on as President Barack Obama signs a guest book as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
