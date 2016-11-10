President Obama meets President-elect Trump
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Obama said he will do everything he can to help the Republican succeed when he takes office on Jan. 20 and urged that the country unite to face its challenges. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump, elected on Tuesday, said he looked forward to more meetings with Obama and said several matters were discussed, including difficulties. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump said his meeting at the White House lasted longer than scheduled. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
