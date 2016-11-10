Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 10, 2016 | 1:30pm EST

President Obama meets President-elect Trump

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 10
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Obama said he will do everything he can to help the Republican succeed when he takes office on Jan. 20 and urged that the country unite to face its challenges. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Obama said he will do everything he can to help the Republican succeed when he takes office on Jan. 20 and urged that the country unite to face its challenges. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Obama said he will do everything he can to help the Republican succeed when he takes office on Jan. 20 and urged that the country unite to face its challenges. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 10
Trump, elected on Tuesday, said he looked forward to more meetings with Obama and said several matters were discussed, including difficulties. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump, elected on Tuesday, said he looked forward to more meetings with Obama and said several matters were discussed, including difficulties. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Trump, elected on Tuesday, said he looked forward to more meetings with Obama and said several matters were discussed, including difficulties. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 10
Trump said his meeting at the White House lasted longer than scheduled. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump said his meeting at the White House lasted longer than scheduled. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Trump said his meeting at the White House lasted longer than scheduled. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 10
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 10
President Barack Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 10
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 10
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump iin the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump iin the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump iin the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 10
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 10
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
America divided after election

America divided after election

Next Slideshows

America divided after election

America divided after election

Anti-Trump protests across America following the election.

Nov 10 2016
Battling Islamic State in Libya

Battling Islamic State in Libya

Libyan pro-government forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in the coastal city of Sirte.

Nov 10 2016
Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Iraqi forces try to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.

Nov 10 2016
Election reaction from abroad

Election reaction from abroad

People around the world react to the results of the presidential election.

Nov 09 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast