Wed Nov 16, 2016

Presidential Medal of Freedom

Actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2013
Actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
1 / 14
Former NBA star Michael Jordan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former NBA star Michael Jordan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2009
Former NBA star Michael Jordan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2 / 14
Singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3 / 14
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

TV personality Ellen DeGeneres. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
4 / 14
Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2007
Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
5 / 14
Singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Diana Ross. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Diana Ross. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2012
Singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Diana Ross. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
6 / 14
Actress Cicely Tyson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Cicely Tyson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2012
Actress Cicely Tyson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
7 / 14
Actor and producer Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor and producer Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Actor and producer Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
8 / 14
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
9 / 14
Actor, director, producer, environmentalist and businessman Robert Redford. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Actor, director, producer, environmentalist and businessman Robert Redford. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Actor, director, producer, environmentalist and businessman Robert Redford. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
10 / 14
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 14
Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
12 / 14
American architect Frank Gehry. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

American architect Frank Gehry. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 17, 2014
American architect Frank Gehry. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
13 / 14
Designer and artist Maya Lin. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Designer and artist Maya Lin. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Designer and artist Maya Lin. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
14 / 14
