Presidential vacations

President Barack Obama and his daughters Sasha and Malia (2nd L) walk with friends during their visit to Sea Life Park in Waimanalo, Hawaii, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama smiles after putting on the first green at Farm Neck Golf Club during his annual summer vacation on Martha's Vineyard, in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President George W. Bush walks up the 18th green to check out the lie of his ball during a round of golf with friends at a Waco, Texas golf course, August 7, 2001. Bush was spending a month-long vacation at his ranch in Crawford, Texas. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell

President George W. Bush sits in his pickup truck with his Scottish Terrier Barney, while vacationing on his ranch in Crawford, Texas, August 13, 2003. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former President Gerald Ford (R), President Clinton and golfer Jack Nicklaus (L) study the Nicklaus designed Country Club of the Rockies golf course near Vail, Colorado, prior to playing a round on August 14, 1993. Clinton was spending the weekend vacationing in the Rocky Mountains west of Denver, staying with Ford at the Beaver Creek Resort. REUTERS/WIn Mcnamee

President Bill Clinton with first lady Hillary Clinton, and daughter, Chelsea, watch three elk in a meadow of Yellowstone National Park August 12, 1996. The Clintons had finished an 8.3 mile hike and were enroute back to their vacation home when they spotted the elk grazing. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Clinton reaches for his daughter Chelsea's legs as she does underwater handstands in the waters of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii July 11, 1993. The Clintons are vacationing for three days following the president's trip to Asia. REUTERS/Andy Clark

President George W. Bush (L) and his father former President George Bush (R) look at a striped bass caught by the President July 8, 2001 in the Atlantic Ocean off Kennebunkport, Maine. The president was on a four-day family vacation at his parents' seaside summer home nearby. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

