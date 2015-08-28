Presidential visits on Katrina anniversary
Former President George W. Bush dances along with the Warren Easton Charter High School marching band one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the local community listen as President Obama delivers a speech at the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center in Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. Obama heralded the progress New Orleans has made rebuilding since...more
President Obama is welcomed by local residents to an area rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina during a presidential visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former President George W. Bush talks with Ashantae Martin (L) and Ronjae Pleasant at Warren Easton Charter High School one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A map of a master plan to protect and restore the Louisiana coast is seen as President Obama attends a meeting with local leaders at the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center in Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Former President George W. Bush poses for a selfie with the Warren Easton Charter High School marching band one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
President Obama sits for lunch at Willie Mae's restaurant near downtown during a presidential visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama shakes hands with a local resident upon arrival at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former President George W. Bush laughs with Doris Hicks, CEO/Principal of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Charter School of Science and Technology, during a roundtable discussion on education at Warren Easton Charter High School in New Orleans, Louisiana...more
Local residents of the Lower Ninth Ward stand outside of the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center as President Obama arrive to meet with local leaders and deliver a speech in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
